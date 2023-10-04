News

Calgarians swarm intersection as hundreds of $20 bills scatter the road

|
Oct 4 2023, 5:18 pm
Calgarians swarmed an intersection in the city’s SE on Tuesday morning as hundreds of $20 bills took over the street.

According to a Calgary Police spokesperson, officers spotted multiple people attempting to gather large amounts of $20 just before 11 am on Tuesday. They were travelling on 68th Street SE when they noticed the commotion on the road near Applewood Drive.

In total, officers collected approximately $5,000. 

It is not yet known where the cash came from, and Calgary Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

