Church’s Texas Chicken, a super popular fried chicken chain, is opening Calgary’s first location this week.

Church’s has tons of locations in Canada and plans to keep on expanding.

This American franchise has been serving up fried chicken for over 65 years and has several locations in BC, Ontario, and a handful in Alberta, too. It’s really one of the best fast-food chains serving fried chicken in Canada.

Moving into the Sage Valley area, the soft opening for this new outpost will be on Thursday, April 20 and the grand opening will be over the weekend.

For the guests that check out the grand opening event, there will be opportunities to win some prizes and food, like free chicken and biscuits.

If you’ve never visited a Church’s, the menu includes original or spicy chicken combos, sandwiches and wraps, and plenty of sides, like mashed potatoes, jalapeno bombers, coleslaw, onion rings, and the very popular honey butter biscuits.

The Mexicana Sandwich uses marinated chicken that’s hand-breaded and fried which is then dressed with spicy mayo, American cheese, tomato, diced red onions, crispy tortilla chips, and shredded lettuce on a toasted sesame seed bun.

This is an exciting new opening for Calgary and fried chicken lovers across the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churchs Texas Chicken Canada (@churchstexaschickenca)

Church’s Texas Chicken

Address: 455 Sage Valley Drive NW, Calgary

Instagram