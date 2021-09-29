Pasta La Feasta 2021 returns to Calgary next month
Pasta La Feasta is back for 2021, and that means Calgary better get ready for some carb loading.
The culinary event returns for its third annual run on October 1 and goes all the way until October 31, 2021.
A whopping 19 local restaurants are participating this year. Each venue has crafted a special feature dish named after an iconic record or song.
Diners are encouraged to try as many featured pasta dishes as possible this October and share their eats on social media by tagging @pastalafeasta #PLFChallenge.
Each tag will be entered into a draw to win a gift card to a participating restaurant. For each dish sold, the restaurants will also be donating $3 to The Alex Community Food Centre.
“We are thrilled that these local restaurants have come together once again to help support The Alex Community Food Centre,” states Darrell Howard, Team Lead of The Alex Community Food Centre.
“Initiatives like Pasta La Feasta not only support local restaurants but provide our centre with the means to support those in our community experiencing food insecurity.”
So, where can you head to get in on this delicious celebration that gives back to the community? We’ll show you.
Here are the participating restaurants and dishes for Pasta La Feasta 2021.
- Major Tom: Velvet Goldmine – Linguine, manila clams, chili, roasted garlic and parsley
- Donna Mac: Red Bone – Manchego ravioli, bone marrow cream sauce and Empire Provisions chorizo crumble
- Teatro: Finger Lickin Good – Duck confit, trofie, butternut squash, sage and crushed walnut
- Model Milk: Mo Bamba – Pumpkin cavatelli, guanciale, sage and buttermilk
- Cucina: Octopus’s Garden – Squid ink linguini, chili, oven-dried Tomato agli olio, prawns, squid, saffron and prawn emulsion with capers
- Flores & Pine: We’re Not Gonna Take it – Three chicken mousseline ravioli, smoked chicken & thyme velouté, crispy pancetta, king oyster mushrooms and truffle
- Hawthorn: Don’t Let me Be Misunderstood – Pulled duck confit, shitake mushrooms, orecchiette, sweet and sour squash, lemon zest and thyme leaves
- Alforno: Dance into the Light – Potato gnocchi, smoked pork cheek ragout, crispy capers, ricotta salatta and Calabrian chillies
- The Eden: SpaghettiOs – Anellini pasta, ground chuck meatballs, sundried tomatoes, spicy vodka sauce, shaved mimolette cheese and fresh basil
- Gorilla Whale: Freaky Styley – Spicy Dan Dan Szechuan pork bolognese with shaved salt-preserved yolk
- Park by Sidewalk: Mamma Knows Best – Sourdough spaghetti a la chittara with walnut pesto
- Deane House: Personal Cheesus – Ricotta gnocchi, braised lamb, edgar peas, parmesan emulsion
- River Cafe: Wheat Kings – Orecchiette, house-made guanciale, green alder, Silven Star Grizzly Gouda, confit white onion and peas
- Vendome: Black & Yellow – Creamy Kabocha Squash Linguine, black hazelnut crumble, chives and goat cheese
- Roy’s Kitchen: I’m Bad – Kaenip Pesto bucatini with burrata
- Shrub Bloom: For Me This is Heaven – Poplar Bluff potato gnocchi, smoked delicata squash, brown butter and cured Red Fox Fungi mushroom ricotta, chervil and all-dressed popcorn
- Italiano Please: La Dieta – durum wheat fusilli pasta, pesto, chopped fresh tomatoes, parmesan cheese shavings and pinenuts
- Rouge: Over The Hills and Far Away – Garlic confit cream, sumac gel, chard & ricotta tortellini and sautéed chanterelles
- D.O.P: Puff the Magic Dragon – Tagliarini with burrata