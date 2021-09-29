Pasta La Feasta is back for 2021, and that means Calgary better get ready for some carb loading.

The culinary event returns for its third annual run on October 1 and goes all the way until October 31, 2021.

A whopping 19 local restaurants are participating this year. Each venue has crafted a special feature dish named after an iconic record or song.

Diners are encouraged to try as many featured pasta dishes as possible this October and share their eats on social media by tagging @pastalafeasta #PLFChallenge.

Each tag will be entered into a draw to win a gift card to a participating restaurant. For each dish sold, the restaurants will also be donating $3 to The Alex Community Food Centre.

“We are thrilled that these local restaurants have come together once again to help support The Alex Community Food Centre,” states Darrell Howard, Team Lead of The Alex Community Food Centre.

“Initiatives like Pasta La Feasta not only support local restaurants but provide our centre with the means to support those in our community experiencing food insecurity.”

So, where can you head to get in on this delicious celebration that gives back to the community? We’ll show you.

Here are the participating restaurants and dishes for Pasta La Feasta 2021.