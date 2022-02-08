Today, the very popular Paros Real Greek restaurant opened its new spot in Calgary.

This new Paros Real Greek location has set up roots in the Mahogany neighbourhood in Southeast Calgary.

This is the third Calgary location, with two being along the Beltline at 1436 8th Street and at 2110 8650 112th Avenue NW in Royal Oak Park.

Paros Real Greek boasts elevated fine dining in a casual, modern environment, offering healthy, authentic, and delicious Greek food.

If the ingredients here aren’t locally sourced, they’ve been specially ordered straight from Greece. The recipes have also been imported from Greece, passed down generationally and cooked up at this family-owned restaurant.

The menu has all the classics, with fresh ingredients, made well, and served fast. Pitas or plates of various meats and veggies can be ordered here alongside popular sides and appetizers, like spanakopita, saganaki, calamari, lemon roasted potatoes, and of course, fries.

Authentic open-flame cooked skewers of souvlaki, slow-braised boneless lamb leg, traditional gyro (pronounced yee-ro), and veggies are all options to have inside a pita or on a plate with your choice of side.

Whether you’ve never been to Greece, or you travel there all the time and miss the flavours, Paros Real Greek is a great way to quickly transport yourself there.

The doors are now open, so go and treat yourself to authentic Greek recipes made with fresh ingredients.

Address: 1810 80 Mahogany Road SE, Calgary

Instagram