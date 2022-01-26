It looks like Paros Real Greek will be opening a third spot soon.

This new Paros Real Greek location will set up roots in the Mahogany neighbourhood in Southeast Calgary.

There are currently two Calgary locations — one is in the Beltline at 1436 8th Street, and another at 2110 8650 112th Avenue NW in Royal Oak Park.

Paros Real Greek boasts elevated fine dining in a casual, modern environment, offering healthy, authentic, and delicious Greek food.

If the ingredients here aren’t locally sourced, they’ve been specially ordered straight from Greece. The recipes have also been imported from Greece, passed down generationally and cooked up at this family owned restaurant.

The menu here has all the Greek classics, with fresh ingredients, made well, and served fast. Pitas or plates of various meats and veggies can be ordered here alongside popular sides and appetizers, like spanakopita, saganaki, calamari, lemon roasted potatoes, and of course, fries.

Authentic open-flame cooked skewers of souvlaki, slow braised boneless lamb leg, traditional gyro (pronounced yee-ro), and veggies are all options to have inside a pita, or on a plate with your choice of side.

Whether you’ve never been to Greece, or you travel there all the time and miss the flavours, Paros Real Greek is a great way to quickly transport yourself there.

Stay tuned for the opening date announcement for this new outpost, but in the meantime, visit the other locations to enjoy the incredible Greek food at Paros Real Greek.

Paros Real Greek

Address: 1810 80 Mahogany Road SE, Calgary

Instagram