Chung Chun Calgary is getting closer to opening its doors, recently announcing that the first location in the city is set to open this spring/summer.

This global Korean rice hot dog spot is set to open its first location in Calgary’s Pacific Place Mall.

According to its website, the brand already operates 200 branches in Korea, Australia, America, China, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Chung Chun has been growing extremely fast, with 16 locations now in Ontario, four in Quebec, one in Halifax, one in Winnipeg, and two in Vancouver and Richmond.

The company is advertising a dozen different varieties of Korean rice dogs, including flavours like squid ink cheese, chicken, and a jumbo one, to name a few.

Chung Chun makes its hot dogs by wrapping them in rice flour batter. Then they’re generously coated in different toppings, including everything from diced potato to breadcrumbs to ramen chips.

This new spot is still in the planning and construction phase, so stay tuned for updates on an official opening date.

Chung Chun

Address: Pacific Place Mall – 999 36 St NE, Calgary

Instagram