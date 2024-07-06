ENORMOUS $6.5M mansion in Edmonton hidden in the river valley

Your new home could be a secluded mansion tucked away in Edmonton’s sprawling river valley, but it won’t come cheap.

This home, located at 5604 Whitemud Road NW, contains seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms under a whopping 8,327 square feet of living space.

It was listed recently on the market for $6,498,000, being sold as the “summit of opulence.”

If the size of this home isn’t enough, the property sits on two acres of land overlooking the North Saskatchewan River valley, just steps from the Fort Edmonton Park footbridge.

“An unparalleled masterpiece Celebrating the most exquisite abode in Edmonton’s elite housing selection,” the real estate ad reads.

“Here, you’ll discover the ultimate in seclusion, tranquillity, and calm, feeling as if the city’s hustle and bustle is a world away, nestled in a captivating forest setting.”

The listing does not include photos of the interior of the 2003-built home, but judging from the exterior, this is a spot built for entertaining.

We love everything from the fountain that greets you in the front to the outdoor stone fireplace in the back, perfect for a cozy evening around the fire.

“This remarkable property features a majestic floor plan and premium finishes. An estate for all seasons and all reasons.”

It certainly seems like this home would be well worth it for someone looking to add their touch to a secluded oasis in the river valley.

Would you buy this home? Let us know in the comments.