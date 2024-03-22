Prepare to pay WAY more for parking at Lake Louise this summer

If your summer plans involve a trip to Lake Louise, be prepared to pay significantly more for parking.

The cost to park at this popular tourist destination will now cost $36.75, much higher than the $21 that it was increased to last year.

Parking fees were first introduced to Lake Louise in 2021 when the price was set to $11.70. The following year, the price was increased to $12.25.

Last year, Parks Canada hiked the fees again to $21.

The park has undertaken several initiatives in recent years to reduce traffic flow in its busiest tourist spots. In 2023, the park announced it would ban personal vehicles on Moraine Lake Road.

Those who don’t want to pay to park at the Lake Louise Lakeshore can take one of the shuttles that run from May to October. The shuttle costs $8 for adults and $4 for seniors, and those under 17 ride for free.

Visitors to Lake Louise may also notice construction this summer with Lake Louise Drive undergoing rehabilitation and modernization.

“Lake Louise Drive is a very popular roadway, hosting about 1 million vehicles per year. The road connects the community of Lake Louise to upper Lake Louise and Moraine Lake, which are two of the most visited destinations in Banff National Park,” the Park writes.

“Over the last 10 years, vehicle traffic on Lake Louise Drive has risen by roughly 70%.”