So long: Ban on personal vehicles to Moraine Lake comes into effect this month

Moraine Lake in the heart of the Alberta Rockies will be a little bit harder to get to starting this month, with the road officially being closed to all personal vehicles.

Parks Canada announced earlier this year that Moraine Lake Road is closed to personal vehicles year-round with Parks Canada shuttles, Roam Public Transit, and commercial buses being permitted from June to mid-October.

The road is almost always bustling during peak tourism months, allowing visitors breathtaking views of the iconic lake.

To get to Moraine Lake, you can reserve your shuttle ticket online and park your vehicle at the Park and Ride, located at the Lake Louise Ski Resort.

The decision to shutter the road for public vehicle access drew some criticism, with the Alberta Minister of Forestry, Parks, and Tourism, issuing a call on the federal government to look at other options.

If you are also looking to venture on up to nearby Lake Louise, Parks Canada cautions “attempting to take your personal vehicle to this iconic destination is not recommended,” adding that the parking lot there fills by 7 am and stays full throughout daylight hours.

“Finding parking can be difficult in any season, especially from June to October. When parking has filled, there is no space to wait for parking stalls to become available. If you choose to drive, plan ahead, arrive with extra time and patience, and have backup destinations to visit,” Parks Canada added.

The full information on parking in the Lake Louise area can be found here.