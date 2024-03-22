From BC to Banff: The non-Albertan's guide to exploration by car

As a born-and-raised BC gal, I’ve never really thought I needed to go somewhere else to experience beautiful scenery with mountain views — that is until I took a recent road trip from Calgary to Banff.

My fondest and only memories of travelling to Alberta were from a summer road trip as a kid. My dad loved the long drive, winding through the Rockies, as we made a few stops, including Drumheller — for my brother, who was seven at the time and obsessed with dinosaurs — and Edmonton to see the iconic West Edmonton Mall, of course.

But other than those flashbacks of riding in the back seat for hours as a kid through the long stretches of highway, I had completely missed the memo that Alberta’s natural beauty is comparable to BC’s in so many ways.

So when I got the opportunity to road trip through the Rockies with Turo — the world’s largest car-sharing app — I couldn’t refuse.

My journey started in Calgary. Instead of driving from BC, taking a quick flight over from YVR is much easier. I also brought my partner along for the adventure because what’s a road trip without company?

How to get around

To get around through the Rockies, a car was necessary, and this is where Turo came in extremely handy.

While I had heard about Turo, I had never used it before. For trips in the past, I was used to going through old-school car rental places or using Uber to get around.

But this journey required a vehicle equipped to handle winter conditions on the highway.

Using Turo was as simple as using any other service platform: if you’ve used apps for ordering food before, you’ll easily be able to navigate the Turo app.

We managed to score a 2022 Ford Bronco, which was ideal for taking on Alberta’s winter road conditions.

Before we arrived at the Calgary Airport, Monique, the car’s owner, messaged us on the Turo app with everything we needed to know about picking up the car.

The Bronco was waiting for us at the airport parking lot. We entered a code on the car’s keypad provided to us by Monique, and we were off.

Spend a night in Calgary

While you can drive to Banff straight from Calgary, spending a night in Cowtown doesn’t disappoint, especially if you’re a foodie.

While Vancouver is known for its world-class food scene, I was pleasantly surprised by Calgary’s culinary offerings.

We freshened up and headed straight to Bridgette Bar. This spot has been deemed one of the most popular restaurants in the city, according to Daily Hive Calgary’s Dished readers, and it’s easy to see why.

This chef-driven restaurant and bar boasts a rustic-chic mid-century vibe, complete with exposed beam ceilings, sparkling chandeliers, and open-flame cooking.

We were lucky to time our visit for Bridgette’s happy hour, which boasts excellent deals and 50% off craft cocktails (you won’t find those prices in Vancouver, that’s for sure). They also offer a Happy Hour snack menu (I highly recommend the spiced beet salad and hummus Chips).

Our first foodie stop in Calgary was a hit, and a few hours later, we headed out for dinner.

Kama is a must-try dining experience that fuses traditional Mediterranean ingredients and flavours into its self-described “modern-rustic” menu.

Stepping into Kama immediately transported us away from Calgary’s frigid weather (it was a bone-chilling -22°C at the time) into a beautiful warm space that made us feel like we had been whisked away to summer vacation along the Mediterranean coastline.

The eatery’s offerings are meant for sharing, with a wide range of small, protein- and plant-based plates on the menu.

Some standouts include the Potato Mahon Fritters, the Lamb Kofta and the Sunchokes Almond Toum.

You can’t leave Kama without trying at least one dessert, and you won’t go wrong with the Sumac Churros.

One last recommendation for a quick Calgary stop is a visit to the Fairmont Palliser Hotel.

Even if you’re not staying in this historic building — which was originally built by the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1914 — it’s worth stopping by to marvel at its incredible architecture while grabbing a nightcap.

Hitting the road to Banff

The drive from Calgary to Banff isn’t long (about two hours or so, depending on the weather), but you want to get an early start to soak in everything the journey offers.

As we left Calgary, I couldn’t keep my eyes off the stunning mountains in the distance. Coming from BC, where I’m blessed to see the mountains every day, the Alberta views reminded me a lot of home.

We first made our way to Cochrane Coffee Traders. This charming coffee shop is located about 30 minutes outside of downtown Calgary in the town of Cochrane.

Located in a charming, rustic log cabin, this cozy cafe serves up tasty homemade baked goods, light breakfast fare, and various caffeinated and non-caffeinated drinks.

The interior of this small-town coffee shop made us feel like we were in a feel-good Hallmark movie: locals trickled in, ordering their regular morning coffees, and the shop’s quaint atmosphere had me wishing I could stay a little longer.

But we had to get a move on to our next stop: a snowy walk through the woods.

The Three Sisters Creek Trail in Canmore is a three-kilometre hike that’s an ideal pit stop to stretch your legs and get your heart rate up after a long drive.

It was snowy and slippery along the route, so it’s best to wear sturdy hiking boots or crampons and check the weather conditions before heading out.

We worked up quite an appetite, and luckily for us, there was another Bridgette Bar in Canmore, meaning we had a chance to visit one of our favourite food stops of the trip again and try some different dishes.

This time, we filled our plates with their delicious Rigatoni with truffled mushrooms and parmesan sauce, wood-grilled carrots, and the grilled farm chicken — and it made for a very satisfying post-hike meal.

While in Canmore, definitely take some time to explore. What was once a coal mining town is transforming into a bustling ski resort community filled with cute local shops, cafes, and eateries.

We had finally reached the last leg of our journey. The drive to Banff from Canmore was only 20 minutes, but it was the roughest part of our route. Snow was coming down quite hard, and only one lane on the highway was cleared. Having a vehicle that could take on the elements was very necessary.

The snow started to pick up right as we pulled up to our dream accommodation for the evening: The Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel.

This hotel is a National Historic Site of Canada, first built by the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1888. Nestled away in the mountains, this magnificent building looks like Canada’s own version of Hogwarts.

According to the hotel, parts of the structure resemble “Scottish baronial” aesthetics, while others showcase French-inspired and Renaissance Revival-style architecture.

While our stay at the Banff Springs Hotel was quick, it was nothing less than magical. We took some time to meander through the hotel’s dimly lit historic hallways, which all led to one jaw-droppingly beautiful space after another.

The hotel is a must-see attraction in Banff, and even if you’re not staying there you can still easily spend a whole day there. Visitors can explore the grounds, purchase a day pass to access the hotel’s spa facilities, and then enjoy an evening wining and dining at its world-class restaurants.

Before heading back to Calgary to catch our flight, we stopped by downtown Banff to grab a quick coffee and a bite to eat.

It was early in the morning, and not much was open, but the quiet streets made for a nice time to walk around before crowds of skiers and visitors took over the shops and restaurants.

The stillness and silence also allowed us to take in the best part of the trip: our beautiful surroundings.

Although I am from “Beautiful British Columbia,” I have so much appreciation for the natural beauty Alberta has to offer, and it’s safe to say I’ll be back.

The author of this trip was hosted by Turo.