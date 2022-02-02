Paddy’s Barbecue and Brewery will soon need a new owner at the helm.

The husband and wife duo, Jordan and Kerry Sorrenti, have been in the foodservice industry for a long time now, and they’re looking for a well-earned retirement.

“After over forty years in the fast-paced environment of food service, Kerry and I want to stop and smell the roses,” said Jordan Sorrenti, co-owner of Paddy’s Barbecue and Brewing Co, in a press release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paddy’s Barbecue & Brewery (@paddysbrewbecue)

Paddy’s Barbecue and Brewery is a serious smokehouse with the necessary equipment, a taproom, and a patio. This is a rare chance to own an established business with a pristine reputation for making delicious barbecue and craft beers.

“Paddy’s is more of a lifestyle than a job, and we need someone who will embrace the passion and enjoy feeding Calgary barbecue lovers and making quality craft beer,” said Sorrenti.

After coming out of retirement in 2019 to own and operate this much-loved spot, the pandemic forced the Sorrenti’s to stay out of retirement, even during the incredibly slow and recent times for the foodservice industry. Now, they feel they are finally ready to give someone else a chance.

Currently, Paddy’s is slow roasting and smoking its meats all night, with additional daily food specials that run all week, such as Pastrami Thursdays, burger and fries Friday, and roast chickens on Saturdays.

So get on over to Paddy’s for some barbecue and some beer, say hello to Jordan and Kerry, and maybe even walk out the owner of one of Calgary’s favourite spots.

Check out the website for more information.

Paddy’s Barbecue and Brewery

Address: 3610 Burnsland Road SE, Calgary

Instagram