P.K. Subban joins security team at Calgary Stampede

Former NHL defenceman P.K. Subban is living it up at the Calgary Stampede.

Over the past few days, the ESPN hockey analyst has been spotted in and around the legendary Alberta event. And while he may be a VIP guest, Subban has not been shy to lend a helping hand.

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old posted the following video of himself escorting Cowboys Music Festival guests while dressed in full security attire. The ensemble, which included a customized vest with his name and jersey number, was fittingly topped off with a cowboy hat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator)

“This uniform is kinda doing it for me,” wrote Canadian artist and festival headliner Nelly Furtado in the post’s comments section.

Captioned “Gotta pay my bar tab somehow,” Subban shared another video of his stint on the security team on Twitter. “You’re good,” he tells one spectator after they show him their identification.

Subban, who is known to embrace whatever environment he finds himself in, followed that by casually dropping a “Go Flames.”

Gotta pay my bar tab some how…👀🤭 pic.twitter.com/AvkltbttYF — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) July 12, 2023

The Toronto native has been posting about the Stampede on social media since Monday, sharing photos of his custom Western boots, fireworks over the Saddledome, and shots of fellow attendees.

With all the fun he appears to be having, no one would be surprised if he stayed until the rodeo’s conclusion on Sunday, July 16.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator)

Wow Calgary! Where do I start…I won’t! Let’s keep’er goin🏇💨💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/HDalho62Oy — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) July 10, 2023

Subban announced his retirement from the NHL last fall. He concluded his professional career with a total of 467 points over 834 games with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and New Jersey Devils.

If fate had brought him to the Flames somewhere during his 13-season tenure, one could only imagine how many Stampede appearances he would have made by now.