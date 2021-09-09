Today is your last day to enter Alberta's outdoor vaccine lottery

Another Alberta vaccine lottery draw is about to close. Registration for the Outdoor Adventure Vaccine Lottery ends late this evening.

Of course, if you are fully vaccinated, you get a shot at winning $1 million. The winner will be drawn at the end of September.

Registration officially closes on September 9, 2021, at 11:59 pm.

Prizes include fishing licences, Canmore Nordic Centre ski passes and Alberta Parks camping experiences. Winners will be announced on September 17.

The outdoor-related prizes in the lottery include the following:

One special harvest hunting licence tag

One winner will receive the opportunity to choose one special licence, for use in either 2022 or 2023, in the hunting draw booklet published for that year.

Choices may include unique and highly prized licence opportunities for species such as bighorn sheep, trophy pronghorn, elk or turkey.

Winner must be eligible to obtain a licence under the Wildlife Act and must comply with the terms of the licence and all applicable federal and provincial legislation.

Winner must hold or obtain a wildlife identification number.

One lifetime hunting licence

One winner will receive a combination package consisting of a wildlife certificate, resident general white-tailed deer licence and a resident game bird licence for life, enabling the winner to hunt whitetail deer and upland game birds without paying to renew the licence each year.

Winner must be eligible to obtain a licence under the Wildlife Act and must comply with the terms of the licence and all applicable federal and provincial legislation.

Winner must hold or obtain a wildlife identification number.

One lifetime sport fishing licence

One winner will receive an Alberta resident sport fishing licence for a lifetime of sport fishing across Alberta in accordance with the terms of the licence and all applicable federal and provincial legislation.

Winner must be eligible to obtain a resident sport fishing licence.

Special harvest licences for some species are excluded from the licence (e.g., walleye).

Winner must hold or obtain a wildlife identification number.

One of five Alberta Parks camping experiences

Winners receive a three-night stay in the Alberta Parks system, which can be used between May 21 to September 5, 2022.

Winners choose from comfort camping or individual reservable campsites.

Winners who choose to camp at Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park or Dinosaur Provincial Park will also receive free interpretive tours.

Winners must provide the dates and locations of their desired camping experience by February 1, 2022, in writing to Alberta Environment and Parks.

Winners must comply with all applicable park regulations and reservation terms and conditions.

One of 10 Canmore Nordic Centre season ski passes

Valid from November 14, 2021, to April 30, 2022.

Winners can select either an individual or a family pass.

Winners must comply with all applicable park regulations and pass terms and conditions. One of 10 annual Kananaskis Conservation Passes Valid for one year from the date of issue. Good for two licence plates from the same household plus a trailer.

Winners must comply with all applicable regulations and pass terms and conditions.

To be eligible to win prize draws, individuals need to register online. Anyone who has already entered the Open for Summer Lottery will need to register again, specifically for the Outdoor Adventure Vaccine Lottery.