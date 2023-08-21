12 incredible things to do in Calgary this week: August 21 to 25
It’s going to be a cloudy and rainy week in Calgary, so instead of staying stuck inside, check out one of the fun indoor things to do in the city this week.
Or, if you’re not afraid of getting a little wet, we’ve got some fun ideas for outside too!
Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibit
What: A giant Barbie exhibit has taken over Telus Spark, showcasing 50 years of the iconic doll. The exhibition includes exclusive interviews, an up-close look at vintage dolls, career representation and an overview of her fashion trends.
When: August 5 to September 10
Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast
Tickets: Included in the cost of general admission. Tickets range in price, but general admission is $26.
WPCA World Chuckwagon Finals
What: Watch the world’s premiere chuckwagon drivers, outriders, and horses compete for one of the richest payouts in the sport this week! Learn more about the event here.
When: August 23 to 27
Where: Century Downs, 260 Century Downs Drive, Rocky View
Deerfoot City
What: This vibrant summer pop-up is a great spot to break out your skates (and maybe get some cute Instagram pics). It’s free to skate with your own equipment, but rentals are also available.
When: June 24 to September 10
Where: Deerfoot City, 901 64th Avenue NE
Price: FREE
Heritage Park Honey Bee Tours
What: Learn all about the secret life of bees with our Honey Bee Hive Tours. Put on a beekeeping suit and bring home your very own piece of honeycomb!
When: August 21 and 28
Where: Heritage Park
Price: Tickets are available to purchase online here
Heritage Park Music in the Plaza
What: Every Wednesday until the end of August, Heritage Park is offering free music in the Plaza. For a list of performances, click here, and don’t forget your festival chairs!
When: 6 pm every Wednesday until August 30
Where: Heritage Park
Price: FREE
Summer on 17th Avenue
What: Summer on 17th is back again, and it is absolutely packed with free entertainment throughout the summer. With something new scheduled almost every day, it’s bound to keep you entertained. For a full list of events, click here.
When: Now until September 23
Where: 17th Avenue SW
Price: FREE
Glenbow at the Edison
What: The satellite location for the Glenbow Museum is free to get in and is constantly offering new and different exhibits to check out. From June 28 to October 15, you can see Gathie Falk’s experimental artworks, which include floating ceramic cabbages. To learn more and stay up to date with current exhibits, click here.
When: Exhibitions are offered year-round
Where: Glenbow at the Edison, 150 9th Avenue SW, 2nd floor
Price: FREE
Calgary Zoo Wildscapes
What: This temporary summer attraction features 10 giant topiary statues scattered across the zoo. Enjoy looking for them while you check out the living animals in their different habitats. They’re only up for a few more weeks, so don’t miss your chance to see them!
When: Now until mid-September
Where: Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George’s Drive NE
Price: Included with the price of general admission, which is around $35. Buy your tickets at the zoo or online here.
The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
What: Get excited because some big names are heading to the city this week that will be sure to bring a smile to your face. Some of the names taking to this year’s comedy fest include Jonathan Van Ness from Queer Eye and Nick Offerman.
When: August 25 to 27
Where: Prince’s Island Park
Price: Get your tickets to individual performances here
BUMP Festival
What: The streets of Calgary got a lot more colourful this month with over a hundred murals on display for the annual BUMP Festival… the best part? It’s free to check out! You can plan your own tour with the festival’s free digital map here and see the long list of events scheduled, including live mural paintings and artists’ talks here.
When: August 5 to 26
Where: There are murals all over the city; view the map here
Flip the Script Fort Calgary Art Show
What: Fort Calgary got a makeover with hundreds of new artworks adorning both floors of the replica barracks. Check out over a hundred incredible artworks by local artists.
When: The exhibit runs until November 9
Where: Fort Calgary, 750 9th Avenue SE
Price: General admission is $10 and can be purchased in person or online here
Cirque du Soleil
What: Cirque du Soleil is returning to Calgary at the end of the week with a new show, “Kooza.” It’s the first time the troupe has been back in town since 2019.
When: August 25 to October 8
Where: Under the Big Top, Stampede Park, 650 25th Avenue SE
Tickets: Tickets can be purchased here