Ontario just relaxed some of its liquor laws — will Alberta follow suit?

Ontario’s government is relaxing liquor laws to allow the sale of beer, wine, cider, coolers, seltzers, and other low-alcohol ready-to-drink beverages at participating convenience, grocery, and big box stores across the province.

Earlier today, the Province announced the changes, which will take effect no later than January 1, 2026.

Consumers will be able to purchase any pack size, including 12-packs, 24-packs, or even 30-packs, of beer, cider, and ready-to-drink alcohol beverages at convenience, grocery, and big box stores, in addition to the LCBO and The Beer Store.

Spirits such as vodka, gin, and whisky will continue to be sold at the LCBO, the Ontario government noted.

We asked the Alberta government if it had any plans to loosen its rules around convenience and grocery stores. According to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, the government has no current plans to expand alcohol sales channels in the province.

However, it is “pleased to see the Government of Ontario follow Alberta’s lead” regarding the privatization of alcohol retail sales.