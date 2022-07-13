SportsHockeyOilers

Kulak returning to Oilers after signing long-term deal

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Kulak has opted to stay home.

Kulak has signed a four-year contract with an average annual value of $2.75 million, according to multiple reports. It was reported Tuesday that Kulak would take a peek at what unrestricted free agency had to offer.

The Oilers acquired Kulak in advance of the trade deadline in March, offering up William Lagesson, a conditional second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, and a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft in return for the defenceman four months ago.

The 28-year-old blueliner had five assists and a plus-7 rating in 16 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for Edmonton, after amassing 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 74 regular-season games between the Oilers and Montreal Canadiens.

He was coming off a three-year contract that paid him $1.85 million annually. 

