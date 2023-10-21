Flames' Andersson suspended for high hit on Patrik Laine

The Calgary Flames will be without defenceman Rasmus Andersson for the next four games.

Calgary’s Rasmus Andersson has been suspended for four games for Charging Columbus’ Patrik Laine. https://t.co/qATDV5wOkk — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 21, 2023



After it was confirmed earlier in the day that he had a hearing after a high hit on Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety has announced that Andersson has been suspended for the next four outings.

Andersson’s hit came with just two seconds remaining in what was a 3-1 loss to the Blue Jackets on Friday night. The hit was quite unnecessary given the time remaining, and was one in which Andersson not only made head contact with Laine, but appeared to leave his feet prior to contact being made.

Andersson catches Laine with a hit in the dying seconds of the game. pic.twitter.com/VvpTXylYYU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 21, 2023



After appearing dazed after the hit, Laine was able to get himself together and get back to the locker room. However, he hasn’t fully recovered from the collision, as the Blue Jackets announced earlier this morning he will not be accompanying the team on their trip to Minnesota as they get set to face the Wild this evening. It isn’t known if he will be forced to miss additional time.

The questionable hit by Andersson enraged many, including two of his former teammates in Erik Gudbranson and Johnny Gaudreau, the latter of whom immediately went after Andersson in an attempt to fight him.

This suspension also means that Andersson won’t be eligible to play in the Heritage Classic versus the Oilers next Sunday. He will, however, return to the lineup on November 1, when the Flames take on the Dallas Stars.