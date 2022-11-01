Oilers worth significantly more than Flames in latest franchise valuation

The Edmonton Oilers toppled the Calgary Flames on the ice.

They’ve topped them off it, too.

The Oilers, who eliminated the Flames from the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs last spring, are $420 million more valuable than their provincial rival according to a release from Sportico on Tuesday.

Edmonton’s franchise is worth $1.29 billion, the eighth-most valuable in the NHL, according to Sportico. Calgary’s club slots in at a worth of $870 million — 19th overall.

🏒 NHL VALUATIONS 2022 🏒 The average NHL franchise is worth $1.01 billion—crossing the 10-figure mark for the first time—and up 9% from a year ago. https://t.co/Nr3uh0dClx pic.twitter.com/HmnajSCx6b — Sportico (@Sportico) November 1, 2022

The figures include ownerships’ stakes in real estate, venues, TV networks, and team-related holdings.

“The Oilers’ related business covers its 100% ownership of OEG Digital Gaming, which operates the club’s digital, subscription and gaming operations, including sponsorships in those categories as a separate company,” Sportico notes in a team-specific comment.

“It also operates the Oilers’ popular 50-50 raffle business. It includes the sports-related components of its $2 billion mixed-use development, ICE District, located outside of Rogers Arena, including the ICE District Plaza, parking garage outside Rogers Place, Connect Podium, and OEG headquarters.”

Edmonton plays out of Rogers Place, built for the Oilers and opened in 2016. Calgary plays out of Scotiabank Saddledome, built in 1983 and currently serving as the league’s second-oldest arena to Madison Square Garden.

The Toronto Maple Leafs rank first at $2.12 billion, and the Arizona Coyotes rank last at $465 million. The average NHL team has a worth of $1.01 billion and the league’s 32 clubs are worth a collective $32.4 billion.

It’s the first time in league history the average franchise has topped the 10-figure mark, according to the outlet. Sportico also says values are up 9% over the previous year.

The Toronto Maple Leafs ($2.12B) and NY Rangers ($2.01B) are each worth more than quite a few NBA and MLB teams # of teams worth less than $3B:

NFL 🏈 – 4

NBA 🏀 – 23

MLB ⚾️ – 25

NHL 🏒 – all

MLS ⚽️ – all pic.twitter.com/wu6Ck4t47W — Lev Akabas (@LevAkabas) November 1, 2022

The Flames had $174 million of revenue in 2021-22, up from the $60 million haul in 2020-21. The Oilers, by comparison, enjoyed $250 million in revenue last season — fifth-most in the league — up from $81 million two seasons ago.

Edmonton’s 11% increase in value is the largest year-over-year jump amongst all 32 teams.

Calgary’s increase of 4% was the third-lowest, ahead of the Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks, who each improved by a 3% margin.