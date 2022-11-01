Flames are discussing signing Milan Lucic to a contract extension: report

The Calgary Flames might be looking to lock up Milan Lucic, according to a report.

The forward, whose seven-year, $42 million contract originally signed with the Edmonton Oilers in 2016 is set to expire at season’s end, is eligible to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

The Flames could keep him in the fold, sources have told The Fourth Period.

“According to a team source, TFP has learned the Flames have been internally discussing and evaluating a contract extension for veteran forward Milan Lucic,” Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period wrote Monday.

“There is a belief Lucic would not entertain a one-year contract; two or three years is expected to be what the player would be looking for.”

Lucic will be 35 next season.

He currently earns $1 million per season and received an additional $3 million paid out in a signing bonus, according to CapFriendly. His cap hit currently sits at $6 million, with the Flames covering the first $5.25 million and the Oilers eating the remaining $750,000.

The rugged forward has three assists in seven games this season, and 67 points (28 goals, 39 assists) in 213 games in three-plus seasons in Calgary.

Overall, Lucic has amassed 568 points (226 goals, 342 assists) and 162 minutes in penalties in 1,103 games with the Flames, Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, and Boston Bruins.