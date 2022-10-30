Draisaitl shares touching moment with Oilers fan from Germany (VIDEO)

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl might sometimes seem like the most serious player in the NHL.

As fierce a competitor as they come, Draisaitl’s often seen mean-mugging just about everyone: the media, his opposition, the refs, heck, sometimes even his teammates.

But that doesn’t mean he’s immune from showing a little love to the fans, especially when they travel across the world just to try to nab a chat with him — and maybe a little souvenir to show off to their pals back home.

A 15-year-old Oilers fan from Germany was in attendance during last night’s Battle of Alberta, taking in his first NHL game at Rogers Arena.

And of course, he came equipped with a pair of signs — in both English and German — that showed his support for his favourite player.

@EdmontonOilers this 15 year old fan came from Germany for his FIRST NHL GAME to see Draisaitl play!! Anything you can do to make his day?? pic.twitter.com/GqUn4Fs5Nt — saltysyd (@saltysyd) October 29, 2022

Though it’s not clear if Draisaitl spotted the sign himself or was directed to it by someone from the team, the two were able to linkup pregame, with the young fan being gifted a stick from the 2020 Hart Trophy winner.

It’s hard to hear exactly what’s said between the two, but they share a conversation pregame before Draisaitl passes on one of his “twigs.”

While he wasn’t able to score for his biggest fan in attendance, Draisaitl had an assist in Battle of Alberta last night.

But more importantly for Draisaitl and the fan, Edmonton topped Calgary by a 3-2 score in the second matchup between the two teams this season after a hard-fought five-game playoff series last spring.

Always managing to be one of the NHL’s highest-scoring players, Draisaitl has four goals, and 12 assists in nine games this season.

One can only hope the young fan doesn’t get charged extra to take the stick on his flight home as a carry-on. Safe travels back to the homeland, big guy.