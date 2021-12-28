Ogam Chicken just opened its third drool-worthy location in Calgary

Ogam Chicken is a staple spot for Korean fried chicken in Calgary, and devouring its delicious food just got a whole lot easier.

The restaurant opened a brand new location in downtown Calgary on December 27, 2021.

Located at 1324 10 Avenue SW, this spot is a new addition to Ogam Chicken’s two locations at 6008 Macleod Trail, and 4604 – 37 Street SW, respectively.

This new spot is Ogam Chicken’s second express location meaning it’s a great choice to grab a quick takeout meal while you’re on the go.

You can choose from dozens of menu options including combos, sides and more, accompanied by chicken that is literally bursting with flavour.

Creamy Hot Soy, Creamy Garlic, and Creamy Cheese are all flavours that your tastebuds can’t wait for you to try.

Ogam Chicken is open Monday to Saturday from 11:30 am to 2:30pm and 3:30 to 8:30 pm, and on Sunday’s from noon to 8:00 pm.

The only question is, which chicken flavour will you try first?

Address: 1324 10 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-973-6426

Instagram