BB.Q Chicken just opened its fifth location in Calgary
If one thing’s for sure, it’s that Calgary loves its barbecue chicken, and one restaurant serving up consistently good grub is BB.Q Chicken.
The Korean chicken franchise, with five locations already in Calgary, is continuing to expand exponentially.
Its latest spot opened at Crowfoot Square on December 16, 2021, at 842 Crowfoot Crescent, and is the first of three new locations for the restaurant at this time.
Both Southcross Landing and Westbrook will be getting their own BB.Q Chicken locations very soon.
Some of BB.Q Chicken’s menu options include wings, grilled chicken and veggies, chicken over rice and burgers.
You can get your chicken made in flavours like Secret Sauce, Soy Garlic, Honey Garlic, Gangjeong, Mala Hot, Gangnam Style, Cheesling, and Jamaican Grilled.
To accompany your meal, you can order one of the restaurant’s popular appetizers like Hot Spicy Fries, or a large salad, along with a beer or cocktail from its extensive drink menu.
At BB.Q Chicken, BBQ doesn’t just stand for barbecue, but also for “best of best quality,” so if you’re looking to treat your tastebuds to some of the best chicken in Calgary, you know exactly where to go.
BB.Q Chicken
Address: Multiple locations