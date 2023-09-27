A Calgary Transit driver voiced intercom announcements and it's PERFECT

A video is circulating on social media right now of a Calgary Transit driver voicing the train’s automated intercom announcements after the system seemingly failed.

He fully embraced the role, giving a convincing impression of the robotic voice transit riders are accustomed to.

Calgarians got a good laugh out of the video and took to the comments on the Reddit post to share their good humour.

One of the commenters says they hope the operator (turned voice actor), finds all the positive comments and knows the positive impact they had on people.

If the transit driver doesn’t find the thread, they might find this article and see how much they made people smile today!