A Calgary Transit driver voiced intercom announcements and it's PERFECT

Sep 27 2023, 4:08 pm
A video is circulating on social media right now of a Calgary Transit driver voicing the train’s automated intercom announcements after the system seemingly failed.

He fully embraced the role, giving a convincing impression of the robotic voice transit riders are accustomed to.

LRT’s automated announcement system was not working, so the driver decided to do it by himself. 10/10 effort.
Calgarians got a good laugh out of the video and took to the comments on the Reddit post to share their good humour.

viral transit driver

transit driver

transit driver

viral transit driver

One of the commenters says they hope the operator (turned voice actor), finds all the positive comments and knows the positive impact they had on people.

If the transit driver doesn’t find the thread, they might find this article and see how much they made people smile today!

