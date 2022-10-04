The October forecast for Alberta is out, and we are in for a treat

Kal Tire is Canada’s home for All-Weather tires which provide year-round performance in all conditions. If you’re looking for a one-tire solution, consider the Nokian Tyres WRG4 All-Weather tire, exclusively available at Kal Tire.

October in Alberta can mean a gorgeous month of fall fun or an abrupt early taste of winter, with kids trick-or-treating in snow pants.

The forecast for the month has been released by The Weather Network, and it’s shaping up to be more of a treat than a trick for Alberta.

The Weather Network stated in its forecast that after seeing some warmer than normal temperatures, Western Canada will be gifted with a similar pattern for the first couple weeks of October.

You might also like: The ultimate list of fall and Halloween activities in Alberta

8 Alberta small towns that become magical in the fall

10 fall things you can do in Edmonton for $25 or less this October

The forecast also calls for below-normal precipitation totals during October from the Rockies to Atlantic Canada, so don’t expect too many rainy fall days in Alberta.

“Warmer than normal temperatures will continue to dominate across Western Canada,” TWN stated.

“There will be quick shots of colder weather, but we will also see temperatures more typical of late summer at times and even some record-breaking warmth is expected for some places.”

According to TWN, Alberta will be spared the gloomy grey days, but our neighbours to our west won’t be as lucky. Forecasters are anticipating British Columbia to transition to a typical mid-fall pattern both in terms of temperatures and the beginning of the rainy season.

So, there you have it. Get out and enjoy all the fall and Halloween activities Alberta has to offer this October. Enjoy the gorgeous weather while we got it, we’ll be booking a winter tire change before you know it!