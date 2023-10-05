Alberta is set to have a wicked view of an upcoming solar eclipse

Everybody loves space and Alberta is looking to get a pretty spectacular view of a solar eclipse later this month.

The annual solar eclipse is set to take place on the morning of October 14, and while it will cross North, Central, and South America and will be viewable in parts of the US and Canada, Alberta will be getting a pretty decent seat to view it.

According to NASA, a solar eclipse is when, “at just the right moment, the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth.”

Timeanddate.com also predicts what Alberta residents can expect to see from the eclipse on the morning of October 14.

In Edmonton, the eclipse will begin around 9:17 am with the max view, or the best time to look, at approximately 10:28 am.

In Calgary, the eclipse will begin around 9:14 am with the max view, or the best time to look, at approximately 10:26 am.

Fingers crossed that the weather will hold up for Alberta to be able to enjoy this out-of-this-world event and remember during an annular eclipse, it is never safe to look directly at the Sun without specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing.

The next solar eclipse will be on April 8, 2024, and will be a total solar eclipse that will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada.