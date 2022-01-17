Alberta-born comic performing at Snowed In Comedy Tour this winter

Looking to warm up your winter with a night of laughs? Make plans to check out the Snowed In Comedy Tour at The GRAND on March 16.

Known as the biggest comedy tour in Canada, the Snowed In Comedy Tour boasts a lineup filled with award-winning comedians, Just for Laughs alumni, and more.

“Who doesn’t need a laugh after what we’ve all been through?” asked Snowed In Comedy Tour in a release. “There’s something for every brand of humour, and everyone will walk away with their own personal favourite.”

Performing at The GRAND is Camrose-born Paul Myrehaug. The winner of The Comedy Network’s Great Canadian Laugh Off and the $25,000 prize, Myrehaug was also runner-up in the Seattle International Comedy Competition and a finalist in the Boston Comedy Competition. He can also be seen on Just For Laughs, Sirius XM and on CBC’s The Debaters.

Tour founder Dan Quinn will also be performing on March 16. He won the Canadian Comedy Competition at Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, has performed on CTV’s Comedy Now, The Debaters, and SiriusXM radio. Quinn was also awarded Best of the Fest at the Hubcap Comedy Festival in Moncton.

Sirius-XM Radio Top Comic winner Pete Zedlacher is also part of the tour this year. One of the most recognized acts in Canada, Zedlacher is a two-time Gemini Award nominee, a five-time Comedian of the Year nominee at the Canadian Comedy Awards, and has performed at the Just For Laughs Gala eight times.

And rounding out the stacked lineup is fan-favourite Debra DiGiovanni, three-time winner of Best Female Stand-Up at the Canadian Comedy Awards. DiGiovanni has performed on Conan, was a regular on Much Music’s Video On Trial, and was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. She can be seen on the upcoming competition series Last One Laughing Canada on Amazon Prime Video Canada.

When: March 16, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The GRAND – 608 1 St SW, Calgary

Cost: $50.94, purchase online