On Monday night, camera-ready skygazers in Alberta snapped spectacular shots of the northern lights from across the city.

If you happened to be snoozing when the aurora borealis was dancing across the sky from 9 pm onward, we’ve got you covered.

Here are some of the best shots of the northern lights in the province last night:

My photos aren’t nearly as good as others, but it’s always wild to capture vivid northern lights in the middle of #yyc. Also phone cameras have gotten good…. #Auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/tla0Vh2yal — David Barrett (@dbinyyc) October 8, 2024

I did manage to capture some reds, but I wanted to include the Walterdale Bridge as much as I could. It’s bonkers to be able to capture some red auroras in the middle of the city. A rare and fantastic change from the usual countryside pics of the northern lights. #yeg pic.twitter.com/uM5OVsP1Ws — Jeff Nash (@_JeffNash) October 8, 2024

Two coronal mass ejections caused last night’s show, and also resulted in some pretty impressive aurora over the weekend.

If you missed last night’s show, there will always be another time!

With files from Laine Mitchell