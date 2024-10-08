NewsWeather

Alberta was treated to a spectacular northern lights show last night

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Oct 8 2024, 3:25 pm
Alberta was treated to a spectacular northern lights show last night
Nataliia Korzhenevska/Shutterstock

On Monday night, camera-ready skygazers in Alberta snapped spectacular shots of the northern lights from across the city.

If you happened to be snoozing when the aurora borealis was dancing across the sky from 9 pm onward, we’ve got you covered.

Here are some of the best shots of the northern lights in the province last night:

Two coronal mass ejections caused last night’s show, and also resulted in some pretty impressive aurora over the weekend.

If you missed last night’s show, there will always be another time!

With files from Laine Mitchell

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop