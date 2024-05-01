A huge luxury 2,000-square-foot Nordic spa is being built in Calgary

A new spot to relax and unwind is coming to Calgary, with a 2,000-square-foot luxe Nordic spa in the works.

Located in the historic former Eau Claire YMCA building, the Eau Claire Athletic Club made the announcement on its LinkedIn account on Wednesday, teasing the Nordic spa as just one of its more than 40 amenities that will be offered to members.

“We are thrilled to share the first rendering from our 2,000 sq ft Nordic Spa, which will feature a hot tub, cold plunge, dry sauna, infrared saunas, dry float tank, and service rooms, complimented by luxury steam rooms available in each locker room,” the post stated.



The Nordic spa will be available for club members to use at no extra cost, the post added.

If you are hoping to join the Eau Claire Athletic Club where this fancy Nordic spa will be, individual and family membership sales will begin on June 1. More information can be found here.