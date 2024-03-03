Noah Hanifin reveals where he wants Flames to trade him: report

The Calgary Flames have already completed three trades this season, but the expectation is that at least one more is on the way.

Defenceman Noah Hanifin has let the Flames know that he intends to hit free agency at the end of the season, which means the team should be looking to trade him at the deadline rather than lose him for nothing in the offseason.

Over the last few weeks, reports have indicated that Hanifin will likely sign a contract extension with an American team. Which team he preferred was not yet known, at least until now.

Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed on Saturday night that the 27-year-old’s ideal trade destination is in sunny Florida with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“When it comes to Hanifin, he’s focusing on places, and [the Flames] are focusing on places where he wants to sign an extension,” said Friedman. “The belief is that Tampa Bay is his number one choice.”

With 11 goals and 35 points in 60 games this season, Hanifin is the undisputed best defenceman on the trade market right now. Contending teams like the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers are among the other teams that have reported trade interest in the player.

The Lightning are in the midst of one of their worst seasons in a few years but remain squarely in a playoff wildcard spot in the East. They are looking for a player to replace defenceman Mikhail Sergachev, who is currently on the team’s LTIR with a significant leg injury.

Hanifin would be the type of player who could step onto a contending team’s top pair and help fill an important spot. Though it appears the Flames want to get Hanifin to his preferred destination, agreeing to a trade is easier said than done.

“If this was so easy to do, it would be done already,” continued Friedman. “Everybody continues to work at it.”

The clock is certainly ticking for Flames GM Craig Conroy and the rest of management. The trade deadline is now under a week away, and though the team is coming off an impressive victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins last night, they are still firmly in the sellers’ market.

The deadline is set to hit at 1 pm MT on Friday afternoon.