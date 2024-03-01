Flames best to hold onto Markstrom despite heavy trade speculation

Just when the noise was starting to die down regarding the Calgary Flames trading Jacob Markstrom, it has picked back up in full force.

After it sounded like Markstrom’s name was taken off the trading block ahead of the March 8 trade deadline, the 34-year-old took a shot at team management today.

“The whole situation and everything, am I happy about that? No, I’m not,” Markstrom said during a scrum. “I think it could have been handled a lot different from up top.”

Markstrom’s comments come on the same day in which Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic wrote that the New Jersey Devils are now willing to take on Markstrom’s entire $6 million salary. The two sides were closing in on a deal week’s ago, but it fell apart due to the Flames’ unwillingness to retain money.

Markstrom’s value is at an all-time high thanks to his incredible play for the Flames this season. Trading him would help general manager Craig Conroy in his goal of turning this team into a contender in the coming years, while also opening up a full-time roster spot for Dustin Wolf. That said, holding off on trade talks until the offseason may be the better approach.

Thanks in large part to the play of Markstrom, the Flames remain in the playoff hunt. They’ve won four straight games, and sit seven points shy of the Nashville Predators with two games in hand. The odds aren’t in their favour, but the opportunity is still there, making their games in March incredibly meaningful.

With how the standings are shaping out, the Flames’ chances of receiving a high pick in the first round are slim, even if they do trade Markstrom. Holding onto him would give the Flames the best opportunity to continue playing meaningful games down the stretch, which is a great learning experience for some of their young talent.

It’s also worth noting that the only team presumably in on Markstrom at this time is the Devils. It is difficult to add players on big deals at the trade deadline given teams’ salary cap situations. In the offseason, it becomes a much easier task, which could result in more teams expressing interest in the Swedish goaltender. Having more teams in the mix creates a bidding war, which would allow Conroy to demand an even bigger package to help shape the future of the Flames.

Based on his quotes today, it is clear that Markstrom is frustrated. It casts doubt on whether or not he wants to remain with the Flames moving forward. If he does want to stick around, that is a decision Conroy and his staff will have to discuss. If he wishes to move on and play for a contender, though, the offseason would serve as the better time for the Flames to see him do so.