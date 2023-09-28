A big new night light event is coming to Calgary for the first time this week, and it’s free to enjoy!

Multiple spaces throughout Victoria Park will be transformed into light and art installations and feature live performances. You’ll be able to check out all these funky displays from September 28 until September 30.

Visitors can expect projection-mapped architecture, light-art installations, music and other art works. Work will be scattered around the area, including at District Market, Trans Alta, BLVD Park and Central Memorial Park.

The event was created to give a platform to artists at all stages of their career.

The time of year is part of the inspiration behind the event.

“By embracing the autumnal equinox and celebrating the transition into longer nights, we’re taking the obscurity out of all things dark. We view night lights themselves as a source of wayfinding, so we’re here to do just that — helping our patrons find their way to wonder, their way to fascination, their way to a new way of thinking,” reads the event’s website.

They hope to be able to expand the festival and make it even bigger next year!

Night Light Calgary

When: September 28 to 30

Where: Victoria Park; for a full map, check out the website here

Price: FREE