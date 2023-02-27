6 Calgary concerts we are excited for this March

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

March is around the corner, the weather is getting a little nicer, and there are plenty of great chances to see some awesome concerts in Calgary.

Here are six concerts coming to Calgary this month that we can’t wait for.

What: The month kicks off with a big one at the dome as Old Dominion brings their No Bad Vibes Tour to Calgary on March 3.

When: March 3

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: Starting at $39.98

What: Canadian rock legends Sloan are going to be at Dickens Pub for an 18+ show on March 9. The Juno Award-winning band has been going strong for 25 years and knows how to put on a good show.

When: March 9

Time: Doors open at 7 pm

Where: Dickens Pub — 1000 9th Avenue SW

What: The 2021 Canadian Country Music Rising Star nominee is doing a free performance at the legendary King Eddy this march for a Homegrown Country show. The up-and-coming Calgarian is set to put on a fantastic show at an amazing venue.

When: March 18

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: King Eddy — 438 9th Avenue SE

Tickets: No cover

What: One of the most beloved Canadian country artists, Dean Brody, is coming to Calgary. Brody is bringing his storytelling and amazing lyrics along with his number-one hits to Winsport for what should be a great night.

When: March 24

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Winsport Event Centre — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Tickets: Starting at $74.49

What: The band with Alberta roots is back in Calgary this month at Commonwealth for a show with Fake Shark. If you feel like you “Never Have Time,” you should try to make some for this one as it should be an unreal show.

When: March 24

Time: Doors open at 7 pm

Where: Commonwealth Bar and Stage — 731 10th Avenue SW

Tickets: $22.16

What: The country music legends come to Calgary at the end of the month for a mix of their classics and some new hits at the Jubilee Auditorium. This show will have you feeling like you are “Fishin’ in the Dark” on the “Cadillac Ranch.”

When: March 31

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 1415 14th Avenue NW

Tickets: Starting at $89.25