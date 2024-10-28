NHL goalie pays homage to Flames icon Kiprusoff with epic mask

An NHL goalie with Calgary roots is paying homage to Flames legend Miikka Kiprusoff with an amazing new mask design.

Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson revealed a slick new set of gear earlier today that is meant to complement the team’s throwback-screaming eagle jerseys. The entire setup is a nod to Kiprusoff, whom Thompson idolized while growing up in Calgary.

The pads emulate a design worn by the Flames legend for a time, and the mask is a direct reference to an iconic bucket that Kiprusoff wore in Calgary for years. The only difference is that Thompson’s set is geared more toward the Capitals.

Logan Thompson with the Kipper Kit for the #AllCaps Black 3rds 🦅🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/00nmarRkko — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) October 28, 2024

The two flaming skulls on each side of the mask are undoubtedly an iconic look pulled straight out of Kiprusoff’s catalogue. Thompson’s skulls going into that screaming eagle are a very cool take on a classic design. The gear itself also appears to have the same design that Kipper had for a while, as both are manufactured by Bauer.

Logan Thompson paying tribute to Miikka Kiprusoff with his Capitals mask design! 🔥 📸: @friedesigns pic.twitter.com/N7KmAzPFKh — FlamesNation (@FlamesNation) September 27, 2024

This wouldn’t be the first time that Thompson has paid homage to the Flames legend. The 27-year-old goaltender also wore a similar set of gear during his time with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Once again, the only difference was that this set took on the colours of Vegas rather than Calgary.

The impact that Kiprusoff has on young goaltenders throughout his career cannot be calculated, but when you see guys like Thompson go to such great lengths to honour him, it’s clear that he is one of the all-time greats.

Perhaps Thompson will someday find his way onto the Flames, where he can ice a true-to-form tribute.