11 New Year's Eve celebrations to ring in 2023 in Calgary

It’s time to say goodbye to 2022 and move on to bigger and better things in 2023.

There are plenty of ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Calgary,

Get ready to move on to bigger and better things as we celebrate the start of 2023, whether you opt to party all night long or are in bed by 12:01.

You might also like: 13 things to do in Calgary this week: December 26 to January 1

Chinook Blast returns to Calgary this winter with a hot lineup of festivals

One of Western Canada's largest tube parks reopens in Calgary this month

Here are 11 New Year’s events in Calgary to help you ring in 2023.

What: Ring in the New Year the Old Fashioned way with a modern twist. The City of Calgary fireworks will be on display from the Calgary Tower starting at 11:55 pm. You can watch the livestream of the event as well with music from CJSW featuring a number of great local artists.

When: December 31, 2022 to January 1, 2023

Time: Tune in to the City of Calgary’s livestream starting at 11:55 pm on December 31

Where: Virtually at calgary.ca/NYE

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calcutta Cricket Club (@calcuttacricket)

What: Journey back in time to the golden era of Indian rail travel all while you ring in the new year in style! They are going to bring to life an Indian dining car experience, complete with a welcome cocktail, superb five-course meal, live jazz trio & champagne toast at midnight, to round out this immersion in luxury train travel.

Your menu will feature dishes from different regions in India as Pankaj, the virtual travel advisor, gives you the lay of the land as well as a few tips to enjoy your trip. Dressing up thematically is encouraged, but not necessary.

When: December 31

Time: Seatings at 6 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: Calcutta Cricket Club (340 17th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $95 for the first seating (four courses), and $130 for the second seating (five courses, includes champagne at midnight)

What: Downtown Calgary’s outdoor skating rink at Olympic Plaza is open from 10 am to midnight on New Year’s Eve, bringing the perfect opportunity for some family-friendly outdoor fun this December 31. Skate rentals will be available onsite, and no New Year’s Eve event or countdown will take place at Olympic Plaza, but it is a perfect spot to check out the fireworks.

When: December 31

Time: 10 am to midnight

Where: Olympic Plaza (228 8th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free; skate rentals available on-site for a fee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elite Brewing and Cidery (@elitebrewing)

What: Join Elite Brewing for their fourth annual Brew Year’s Eve party. It is a chill night with no tickets and no cover. There are drink deals as well as live music to help you ring in the New Year.

When: December 31

Where: Elite Brewing & Cidery (1319 Edmonton Trail, Calgary)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A1 Café (@a1cafe.ca)

What: Celebrate New Year’s Eve in an intimate, laid-back setting at A1 Café! With a four course set menu (vegetarian & gluten-free modifications available), select antipasti & snacks, they have everything you need for a perfect evening of great food & connection with loved ones. Enjoy their curated wine list, excellent cocktail list, and selection of local beers. Dinner is $60/per person, including a glass of bubbles at the start of the meal.

Optional wine pairings available for each course.

When: December 31

Time: Make your reservation for NYE online now

Where: A1 Cafe (1213 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: $60

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Head to ZOOLIGHTS for a family-friendly New Year’s celebration at the Calgary Zoo. Enjoy all the fun of the festive event, with extra special activities added to help you ring in 2022 – including numerous countdowns so that the little ones don’t have to stay up too late to partake in the fun. Adults can attend an 18+ event from 10 pm to midnight for a “zoonique” way to celebrate the New Year, with ZOOLIGHTS running until midnight and an extra special light show on the Zoo Bridge repeating all night long.

When: December 31

Time: Staggered entry, with the first timed ticket entry from 5 to 5:30 pm and the last from 7:30 to 8 pm. The event concludes at 9 pm.

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $29.95 for general admission and $22.95 for children aged three to 15

What: Bid farewell to 2022 and get ready for 2023 with family-friendly activities featuring live music from local and regional artists, dance performances, a train for toddlers, winter activities, and, of course, hot chocolate and marshmallows roasted over fires, this year held in Banff’s beautiful Central Park.

When: December 31

Time: 6 pm

Where: Central Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: Celebrate Noon Year’s Eve at the TELUS Spark Science Centre. Perfect for all ages, The Big Bang brings a science twist to the new year with explosive hydrogen balloons, a giant play area with thousands of biodegradable balloons, and a mini bubble wrap dance floor for the littlest guests in the Creative Kids Museum.

When: December 31

Time: 9 am to 5:30 pm

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with admission ($26 for adults, $19 for kids age three to 17)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRAFT Beer Market – Calgary DT (@craftbeermarket)

What: Toast the new year at Calgary’s two CRAFT Beer Market locations. Whether you opt for the four-course, chef-inspired set menu or join CRAFT for the Countdown Party to celebrate the start of 2023, both include party favours, champagne toast at midnight, and a great time.

When: December 31

Time: Seating for the dinner and Countdown Party start at 7 pm. Doors open for the Countdown Party at 9 pm

Where: CRAFT Beer Market – Southcentre (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary) and CRAFT Beer Market – Downtown (345 10th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets starting at $20

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Winebar Kensington (@winebaryyc)

What: Enjoy an amazing dinner at Winebar Kensington, with food, drinks, and great deals. You can also check out some of their cocktail pairings in partnership with Last Best.

When: December 31

Where: Winebar Kensington (1131 Kensington Road NW, Calgary)

Cost: $100

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Please Don’t Tell (@pdtcalgary)

What: Ring in 2023 in style with Please Don’t Tell. There are plenty of packages to choose from to make it your perfect party for New Year’s Eve in Calgary.

When: December 31

Where: Please Don’t Tell (811 1st Street SW)

Cost: starting at $30