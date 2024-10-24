Epic new entertainment venue opening in Calgary this November

Get ready to channel your inner child this winter with the spectacular new entertainment venue opening at Calgary’s Southcentre Mall.

Powerplay is set to open this November, and it will have everything from state-of-the-art games and interactive simulators to epic dining spaces.

The premium entertainment space will offer a multi-sensory experience for all ages, including Canada’s first and only immersive gamebox, where players can get into the competitive spirit as they battle out their friends in a ton of fun games.

Of course, you’re bound to get hungry after spending all that time gaming, and Powerplay has you covered.

The next-level entertainment venue will also have chef-led cuisine, a coffee bar so you don’t run out of energy, and even a few dine-in cinemas to truly elevate your dining experience.

“We are redefining Canada’s entertainment landscape with our dynamic, immersive venue, elevating every moment with an exceptional array of experiences,” Powerplay said on Facebook. “We believe in the power of genuine connections and shared play!” Before the new entertainment space opens, the business will be holding a hiring fair to find talented professionals who are eager to contribute to a “top-tier entertainment experience.” They’re hiring for positions in the front and back of house. So, if you’re looking for a new role, it’s worth checking out Powerplay’s hiring fair on October 25 and 26. Date nights are about to get a whole lot more fun and competitive!

When: Friday, October 25, from 5 pm to 8 pm; Saturday, October 26, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Southcentre Mall – 100 Anderson Road SE