14 spectacular things to do in Calgary this weekend: October 25 to 27

It’s the last weekend of October, and that means there are TONS of fun Halloween-themed things to do around Calgary!

From an adorable Halloween dog costume contest to the frightful Ghoul’s Night Out event at Heritage Park, there’s something fun for the entire family.

Check out one of these spooktacular things to do this weekend in Calgary!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cold Garden Beverage Company (@cold_garden)

What: Grab your pup and put them in their scariest costume for a chance to win one of the huge prizes at Cold Garden’s Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest! The special event will see loads of adorable dogs dressed up and strutting their stuff on the red carpet to raise money for the Calgary Humane Society. You can’t miss this event!

When: October 27 from 11 am to 1 pm

Where: 1100 11th Street SE

Cost: Free entry; register here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CUFF (@calgaryundergroundfilm)

What: Celebrate Halloween this year by pulling an all-nighter at the Globe Cinema while watching some iconic horror films back-to-back. The night will feature films like Theatre of Blood and Frankie Freako, and there’s even a costume contest midway through the night.

When: October 26 from 7 pm to 7 am

Where: Globe Cinema – 617 8th Avenue SW

Cost: $23 for members; $25 for non-members; find tickets here

Spin Doctors and Smash Mouth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spin Doctors (@spindoctorsband)

What: Watch legendary bands Spin Doctors and Smash Mouth at the Grey Eagle Event Centre this Friday evening for an epic night of dancing and rock and roll!

When: October 25 at 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre – 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Tickets: Starting at $82 and can be purchased online here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Flames (@nhlflames)

What: Go support the Calgary Flames as they face off against the Winnipeg Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome this Saturday. Grab your jersey and cheer on our players!

When: October 26 at 5 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Cost: Tickets start at $67; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Run Calgary (@runcalgary)

What: If you’re looking for a fun family Halloween activity this weekend, why not do something with a little bit of exercise? Run Calgary’s beloved Dash of Doom is back at Glenmore Park with family-friendly and pet-friendly races. With races from one kilometre to 10 kilometres, there’s something for everyone.

When: October 26 at 3 pm

Where: North Glenmore Parking Lot O – North Glenmore Park Road

Cost: Fees vary from $20 to $55 depending on the race; register here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: Heritage Park is hosting its spooktacular Ghouls’ Night Out this weekend, and it’s set to be an eerily good time. Head over to the park for an evening full of thrills, but make sure you leave the little ones at home—we don’t want anyone getting nightmares.

When: October 24 to 26 from 5 pm to 9 pm; October 27 from 3 pm to 7 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Cost: Tickets start at $21.95 for adults (16+) and $15.95 for children (3-15) and can be purchased here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pumpkins After Dark Calgary (@pumpkinsafterdarkyyc)

What: Watch your favourite Halloween characters and pop culture icons come to life at Calgary’s annual Pumpkins After Dark festival. Your jaw will be on the floor when you see the incredible displays at this must-see event.

When: September 20 to October 31

Where: Winsport, Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Cost: $27.77; find tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Farmyard (@calgaryfarmyard)

What: If you want to celebrate the fall season but aren’t a huge fan of the scarier activities, a trip to the Calgary Farmyard is the perfect weekend activity for you. There are tons of fun seasonal activities here, from pumpkin carving, fall-theme photo ops, and an evening Harvest Lights display.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $22.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $28.50 at the farm gate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: The Telus Spark Science Centre’s iconic HallowSTEAM event is on this weekend, and you have the chance to explore the gross side of science with lots of slime, ink, and, most importantly, snacks!

When: Open until October 31

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Cost: Tickets start at $32.95 for adults and $23.95 for children and can be purchased here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WinSport (@winsportcanada)

What: Show off your skills to the whole family this weekend with a trip to WinSport’s Spooktacular Haunted Mini-Golf. Dress up in your favourite costume and score some epic hole-in-ones.

When: Running Thursdays to Sundays until October 31

Where: 168 Canada Olympic Road SW

Cost: Walk-up tickets are available at the mini-golf start hut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Butterfield Acres Farm (@butterfield_acres)

What: Enjoy a trip to the Harvest Pumpkin Fest at Butterfield Acres this weekend. Pet the farm animals, take a ride through the Scarecrow Alley, and pick your own pumpkin for a day full of fall fun!

When: Weekends from 10 am to 4 pm in October

Where: 254077 Rocky Ridge Road

Price: $18.99 plus tax for adults and $16.49 plus tax for children

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubilations Dinner Theatre (@jubilationsyyc)

What: The Jubilations Theatre’s latest show debuts this Saturday, and it will take you on a whirlwind journey through the 60s and 70s. Step into All Those Rolling Stones, where you’ll get to enjoy a three-course meal while boogieing to the songs of the iconic rock band.

When: Opens on October 26 and runs until January 11, 2025

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 and can be purchased here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plant (@plantshopyyc)

What: Fulfil all your botany dreams this weekend with one of the amazing DIY workshops at Plant. From building your own terrarium to learning how to create a stunning wreath, there’s bound to be an activity for you.

Visit a cute bookstore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slow Burn Books (@slowburn.books)

What: With the weather getting colder, it’s the perfect time to cozy up with a good book inside. Check out one of the incredible bookshops around the city to fill your bags with gripping tales that can keep your energy up during the winter. There are tons of great bookstores around Calgary, with two of our favourites being Slow Burn Books and Fair’s Fair Books.