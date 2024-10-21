6 amazing concerts we can't wait for in Calgary this November

Get ready for an awesome November, as there are tons of amazing concerts coming to Calgary next month!

Whether you love rock, country, or pop, there’s bound to be a concert for you in the city next month.

Here are some of the biggest artists performing in Calgary this November that we can’t wait for!

When: November 2 at 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Starting around $34 and can be purchased online here

When: November 12 at 7 pm

Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW

Tickets: Starting around $60 and can be purchased online here

When: November 14 at 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Starting around $43 and can be purchased online here

When: November 15 at 7 pm

Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW

Tickets: Starting around $37 and can be purchased online here

When: November 16 at 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Starting around $230 and can be purchased online here

When: November 19 at 7 pm

Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW

Tickets: Starting around $39 and can be purchased online here