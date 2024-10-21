EventsConcerts

6 amazing concerts we can't wait for in Calgary this November

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Oct 21 2024, 1:00 pm
6 amazing concerts we can't wait for in Calgary this November
@carlypearce/Instagram | @springsteen/Instagram

Get ready for an awesome November, as there are tons of amazing concerts coming to Calgary next month!

Whether you love rock, country, or pop, there’s bound to be a concert for you in the city next month.

Here are some of the biggest artists performing in Calgary this November that we can’t wait for!

Arkells – The Big Feelings Tour

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by arkellsmusic (@arkellsmusic)

When: November 2 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting around $34 and can be purchased online here

Carly Pearce

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce)

When: November 12 at 7 pm
Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW
Tickets: Starting around $60 and can be purchased online here

Sarah McLachlan – Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour

When: November 14 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting around $43 and can be purchased online here

Chase Matthew

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chase Matthew (@iamchasematthew)

When: November 15 at 7 pm
Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW
Tickets: Starting around $37 and can be purchased online here

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen)

When: November 16 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting around $230 and can be purchased online here

Alexander Stewart

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexander Stewart (@alexanderstewart)

When: November 19 at 7 pm
Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW
Tickets: Starting around $39 and can be purchased online here

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop