6 amazing concerts we can't wait for in Calgary this November

Get ready for an awesome November, as there are tons of amazing concerts coming to Calgary next month!
Whether you love rock, country, or pop, there’s bound to be a concert for you in the city next month.
Here are some of the biggest artists performing in Calgary this November that we can’t wait for!
Arkells – The Big Feelings Tour
When: November 2 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting around $34 and can be purchased online here
Carly Pearce
When: November 12 at 7 pm
Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW
Tickets: Starting around $60 and can be purchased online here
Sarah McLachlan – Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour
When: November 14 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting around $43 and can be purchased online here
Chase Matthew
When: November 15 at 7 pm
Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW
Tickets: Starting around $37 and can be purchased online here
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
When: November 16 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting around $230 and can be purchased online here
Alexander Stewart
When: November 19 at 7 pm
Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW
Tickets: Starting around $39 and can be purchased online here