Alberta reports over 400 new COVID-19 infections as active cases continue to rise

Alberta reported 407 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the province’s active infection count up to 5,627.

This follows the 1,407 cases that were found over the weekend.

There are now 176 Albertans in hospital due to the virus, an increase of 15 since Monday’s count of 161. This includes 44 individuals in intensive care.

According to Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, of the 132 non-ICU patients in hospital, 77.3% are unvaccinated and 8.4% are partially vaccinated. Of the 44 in intensive care, 88.6% are unvaccinated and 4.5% are partially vaccinated.

Three new deaths caused by the virus were reported over the past 24 hours, putting the province’s death toll at 2,336.

Dr. Hinshaw tweeted an infographic from the Alberta government outlining the new daily COVID-19 cases by vaccine status.

Of Tuesday’s new cases, 74% of people (313 infections) were unvaccinated and 9% (37 cases) were partially vaccinated, while 17% of people (71 cases) who tested positive for the virus were fully vaccinated.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 240,753 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been found in Alberta, and 232,790 have since recovered.

There have been 5,451,895 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province as of August 16. Of those immunized, 76.9% of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of vaccine and 68% have had the two shots that it takes to be considered fully immunized against the virus.