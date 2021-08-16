Nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta since Friday

COVID-19 case counts continue to increase across Alberta, and the province found close to 1,500 additional cases over the weekend, with over 5,300 active infections.

New numbers from the province show that 392 cases were reported on August 15, 451 were found on August 14, and 564 on August 13.

Including the new cases, there are currently 5,354 active COVID-19 infections in Alberta.

Since Friday, one new death caused by the virus was reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,333.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 240,346 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been found in Alberta. Of those, 232,659 have since recovered.

There are 161 individuals in hospital due to the virus, including 43 in intensive care.

According to Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, of the 118 people in hospital not in the ICU, 76.3% are unvaccinated and 7.5% are partially vaccinated. Out of the 43 individuals in the ICU, 90.7% are unvaccinated and 4.7% are partially vaccinated.

Ahead of students returning to school in two weeks, Dr. Hinshaw urged people to get immunized.

Students across AB are heading back to school in 2 weeks. If you are eligible to be vaccinated, please book an appointment today to protect yourself, your loved ones & those who are not yet eligible for vaccine. https://t.co/PGM76TKkgG (4/4) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) August 16, 2021

As of August 15, there have been 5,443,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province, with 76.8% of eligible Albertans having received at least one dose and 67.9% considered fully immunized against the virus.