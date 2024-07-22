New Calgary Flames arena has name leaked on social media

It’s set to be a historic week for the Calgary Flames as more details surrounding their new arena are expected to be revealed today.

Fans have been paying close attention to the name of the new arena. The team’s current arena is one of the NHL’s most iconic and has earned the moniker of the “Saddledome” due to the shape of its roof.

The hope is that the city will replace the Saddledome with an equally iconic name, but it appears that will not be the case. A new leak has revealed that the arena will keep Scotiabank as the sponsor but will drop the “Saddledome” part of the name.

Instead, it will be known as “Scotia Place,” according to a photo shared by Global Calgary reporter Michael King.

The worst kept secret in Calgary but the new event centre will be named Scotia Place. Not to be confused with the Scotia Place building in Edmonton, Scotia Centre building here in Calgary, Scotiabank Arena in Toronto or Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. #yyc pic.twitter.com/HH8KybPlP0 — Michael King (@MKingGlobal) July 22, 2024

As King mentioned, the newly named Scotia Place will be sharing a similar name with plenty of other buildings across the country. Even more curious, however, is that they are choosing to name the building in the same manner as their up-road neighbours, with the Edmonton Oilers playing in “Rogers Place.”

Construction on the 18,000-seat arena is set to break ground this month with the hope that Soctia Place will be complete in time for the 2027-28 NHL season.

There have been plenty of problems with the current Saddledome that the Flames play in. Age has made it one of the worst-maintained arenas in the entire league and it consistently finds its way onto player opinion lists as one of the least-desired places to play in.

That won’t stop the Saddledome from getting a tiny bit of a facelift in its final seasons, as a new Jumbotron will be erected in time for the upcoming season.

Renderings on the new Scotia Place are expected to be revealed later today.