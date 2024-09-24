News

New Albertans say they have mixed feelings about "Alberta is Calling" campaign

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Sep 24 2024, 5:34 pm
New Albertans say they have mixed feelings about "Alberta is Calling" campaign
Paul Brady Photography/Shutterstock

Albertans who have come to call the province home in recent years have many feelings about the infamous Alberta is Calling campaign and how it affected their decision to relocate.

The campaign to target Canadians coast-to-coast and promote Alberta’s lower cost of living and available job opportunities launched in 2022 and recently entered a third phase in the form of a one-time, $5,000 refundable tax credit aimed at luring skilled trades workers.

It has also coincided with a population boom not seen in Alberta for more than 40 years. Between 2022 and 2023, the province recorded a 3.67% increase in population. The following year, between April 1, 2023 and 2024, Alberta’s population grew by 4.41%, marking the highest year-over-year growth rate since 1981.

So, with the booming population, one curious Albertan asked newcomers on Reddit whether or not the campaign was a factor in their move.

Did the “Alberta’s Calling” campaign influence your move to Alberta?
byu/ElkMost inalberta

The result was a variety of responses. Some said they heard Alberta calling and answered, others heard the call but opted to hang up, and a selection came long before it was all the rage.

Reddit

Reddit

Reddit

Reddit

Reddit

Reddit

Reddit

What did you think of the Alberta is Calling campaign? Did it influence your decision to move? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop