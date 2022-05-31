Fleet of 100 shared e-bikes rolling into Calgary just in time for summer

It’s no secret that Calgarians love e-scooters (we were the first Canadian city to record one million rides), and now another fun, alternative shared mode of transportation will be hitting the city’s streets this summer.

Neuron Mobility, Canada’s fastest-growing e-scooter facilitator, is launching a fleet of e-bikes in Calgary this week, following a successful first year of operations in the city.

The fleet of 100 bikes will roll out on June 1, making Calgary the latest Canadian city with this offering from Neuron.

According to a press release from Neuron Mobility, this new aspect of the city’s shared micromoblity program will enable riders to use the mode of transportation that works best for them based on their preference and length of the trip.

“Both locals and visitors have strongly embraced Calgary’s e-scooter program,” said Ankush Karwal, Head of Market for Neuron in Canada, in the release, “and we’re thrilled to be adding Neuron’s e-bikes to the shared micromobility services offered, giving riders one more safe, sustainable option to get around the city.”

A 2021 Neuron survey of Calgary riders found that the city’s shared e-scooter program has helped boost the local economy, with 62% of riders making purchases from local Calgary businesses during their trips while exploring the city.

Calgary riders can choose between an e-scooter or an e-bike for the same price, based on their preference and type of journey, and rides for both can be booked using the Neuron app. Neuron Passes also cover the two modes of transportation.

Calgary’s e-bike riding zone will be the same as the current e-scooter area and includes preferred parking zones throughout.

E-bike riding is allowed on bike lanes, multi-use pathways, and roads with a 50km/h or lower speed limit. E-bike riding isn’t permitted on sidewalks.

If you’re taking an e-scooter instead, scooter riding is allowed on bike lanes, multi-use pathways, empty sidewalks, and roads with a speed limit of 50km/h or lower.

With safety at the top of mind, Neuron’s e-bikes feature a range of cutting-edge features, including integrated helmets, geofencing control, a 911 emergency button, voice guidance, topple detection, and a “Follow my Ride” function.