15 companies hiring for nearly 400 jobs in Calgary this June

There’s good news for those on the lookout for jobs in Calgary.

There are a wide variety of roles available in the city this June, and we’ve put together a list of 15 places that are hiring for nearly 400 positions right now.

Roles range from Rock Climbing Instructor to Senior Mobile Software engineer, and there’s sure to be something on our list for every skill level and interest.

You might also like: Pin this post: Staples Canada is hiring for more than 1,000 jobs nationwide

IKEA Canada "actively working" to improve stock availability amid supply chain issues

Canada has banned Chinese tech corporations Huawei and ZTE from its 5G network

There’s no time like the present, so dust off your resume and start applying for a few of these jobs.

Who: Benevity is a corporate purpose software company whose technology empowers companies and their people to take social action on the issues and causes they care about. Through giving, volunteering, grant-making, and positive actions, Benevity helps 850+ clients, including some of the biggest brands in the world, build better cultures and engage their employees and customers to create greater social and business impact. Benevity is also one of the first B-Corps in Canada, meaning it’s as committed to purpose as it is to profits.

Benevity is a corporate purpose software company whose technology empowers companies and their people to take social action on the issues and causes they care about. Through giving, volunteering, grant-making, and positive actions, Benevity helps 850+ clients, including some of the biggest brands in the world, build better cultures and engage their employees and customers to create greater social and business impact. Benevity is also one of the first B-Corps in Canada, meaning it’s as committed to purpose as it is to profits. Jobs: Benevity is currently hiring for a number of jobs in Calgary and remotely across Canada, including Director – Customer Marketing, Senior Product Designer, and Technical Solutions Consultant – Enterprise. To find a complete list of all open positions, visit the company’s careers page.

Benevity is currently hiring for a number of jobs in Calgary and remotely across Canada, including Director – Customer Marketing, Senior Product Designer, and Technical Solutions Consultant – Enterprise. To find a complete list of all open positions, visit the company’s careers page. Perks: Employees at Benevity enjoy a competitive salary, flexible health benefits, generous bonus program, a hybrid work environment, a dog-friendly office, and the MyGoodness program, which inspires its people to donate, volunteer, and take action for the causes and issues they care about.

As well, this summer the company is again offering “Me for We” days, where Benevity-ites put their “out of office” notifications on and take an additional week of vacation time for themselves – on top of the minimum four weeks of vacation already offered.

Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Its mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.

Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Its mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered. Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is seeking 12 people to join its clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans, including roles for Mentor (Web Development), Data Science Instructors, Director – Product Management, Executive Assistant, Intermediate Project Manager, Product Designer, Product Marketing Manager, Project Coordinator, and Senior Manager – Business Operations. Learn about all of Lighthouse Labs’ current opportunities on its careers page.

Lighthouse Labs is seeking 12 people to join its clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans, including roles for Mentor (Web Development), Data Science Instructors, Director – Product Management, Executive Assistant, Intermediate Project Manager, Product Designer, Product Marketing Manager, Project Coordinator, and Senior Manager – Business Operations. Learn about all of Lighthouse Labs’ current opportunities on its careers page. Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.

Who: The City of Calgary is in charge of everything from public transit and leisure services to ensuring the city doesn’t become bankrupt, so there are plenty of opportunities across a wide range of positions.

The City of Calgary is in charge of everything from public transit and leisure services to ensuring the city doesn’t become bankrupt, so there are plenty of opportunities across a wide range of positions. Jobs: A total of 59 jobs are on offer with the City of Calgary right now in various departments, ranging from Parks Ambassador to Corporate Finance Lawyer, and Waterslide Monitor to Senior Programming Analyst, and more.

A total of 59 jobs are on offer with the City of Calgary right now in various departments, ranging from Parks Ambassador to Corporate Finance Lawyer, and Waterslide Monitor to Senior Programming Analyst, and more. Perks: Perks vary by position, but all employees will enjoy the security that comes from working for a company that literally cannot go under.

Who: CF Chinook Centre is home to dozens of retailers, ranging from clothing to food to electronics.

CF Chinook Centre is home to dozens of retailers, ranging from clothing to food to electronics. Jobs: Chinook Centre’s jobs page is currently showing 20 available roles. Stores with open positions include Volcom, Tim Horton’s, Foot Locker, Abercrombie & Fitch, and others.

Chinook Centre’s jobs page is currently showing 20 available roles. Stores with open positions include Volcom, Tim Horton’s, Foot Locker, Abercrombie & Fitch, and others. Perks: Perks vary by store.

Who: WinSport is the owner and operator of Canada Olympic Park, the Bill Warren Training Centre at the Canmore Nordic Centre in Canmore, Alberta, and the Beckie Scott High-Performance Training Centre on Haig Glacier, Alberta.

WinSport is the owner and operator of Canada Olympic Park, the Bill Warren Training Centre at the Canmore Nordic Centre in Canmore, Alberta, and the Beckie Scott High-Performance Training Centre on Haig Glacier, Alberta. Jobs: WinSport is looking to fill three permanent positions: Bar Team Lead, Coordinator – Performance Training Centre, and Banquet Chef. Plus, there are 22 temporary roles up for grabs, ranging from Lounge Server & Bartender, to Sport Services Assistant, to Mountain Bike Instructor.

WinSport is looking to fill three permanent positions: Bar Team Lead, Coordinator – Performance Training Centre, and Banquet Chef. Plus, there are 22 temporary roles up for grabs, ranging from Lounge Server & Bartender, to Sport Services Assistant, to Mountain Bike Instructor. Perks: WinSport team members get free parking spaces, reciprocals at other ski resorts, food, beverage, retail, program discounts, and access to the Performance Training Centre.

Who: Jane offers healthcare practitioners online booking, charting, scheduling, video and invoicing on one secure, beautifully designed system. Jane is growing and has an exciting future ahead, and 2022 is going to be a big year for Jane as it invests heavily into patient experience with its first patient-facing mobile app, enhancing the tele-health experience, building a (J)analytics platform, working on global insurance integrations, and introducing features like HIPAA compliant chat – all without putting in 60+ hour work weeks.

Jane offers healthcare practitioners online booking, charting, scheduling, video and invoicing on one secure, beautifully designed system. Jane is growing and has an exciting future ahead, and 2022 is going to be a big year for Jane as it invests heavily into patient experience with its first patient-facing mobile app, enhancing the tele-health experience, building a (J)analytics platform, working on global insurance integrations, and introducing features like HIPAA compliant chat – all without putting in 60+ hour work weeks. Jobs: Jane is currently accepting applications for more than 15 positions, including Software Developer – Scheduling Team, Principal Developer (Architect), Staff DevOps Engineer, Software Development Engineer in Test, Product Manager – Invoicing, Product Partnerships Manager, and more. To check out all available jobs, visit Jane’s jobs page.

Jane is currently accepting applications for more than 15 positions, including Software Developer – Scheduling Team, Principal Developer (Architect), Staff DevOps Engineer, Software Development Engineer in Test, Product Manager – Invoicing, Product Partnerships Manager, and more. To check out all available jobs, visit Jane’s jobs page. Perks: Employees at Jane have plenty of perks, but more important is the way the company works. Read Jane’s values to see if its mission-based team and customer-centric company is something you’d like to be a part of building.

That said, Jane takes care of its staff by providing three all staff Jane-cation days and your birthday off every year, on top of generous vacation time and a company-wide winter holiday break, extended health care from day one, participation in Jane’s Employee Stock purchase plan, a remote-first workplace, $500 annual wellness fund, a no-fixed-limit sick leave policy, and an opportunity to “help the helpers” and serve a vast community of healthcare practitioners making the world a better, healthier place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canada Drives (@canadadrives)

Who: One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, online car purchasing and delivery platform Canada Drives allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents, and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep, as quickly as the same day.

One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, online car purchasing and delivery platform Canada Drives allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents, and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep, as quickly as the same day. Jobs: Current openings at Canada Drives include Customer Service Representative (Remote), Administrative Assistant (Remote), Credit Analyst, Customer Relations Service Advisor, Senior UX/UI Designer, Digital Marketing Specialist, Ecommerce Marketing Specialist, and more. Check out Canada Drives’ job board for these and other open opportunities.

Current openings at Canada Drives include Customer Service Representative (Remote), Administrative Assistant (Remote), Credit Analyst, Customer Relations Service Advisor, Senior UX/UI Designer, Digital Marketing Specialist, Ecommerce Marketing Specialist, and more. Check out Canada Drives’ job board for these and other open opportunities. Perks: Employees at Canada Drives enjoy full MSP and benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Keg Steakhouse + Bar (@thekegsteakhouse)

Who: The Keg Steakhouse has five restaurant locations throughout Calgary and is hiring at three of them right now.

The Keg Steakhouse has five restaurant locations throughout Calgary and is hiring at three of them right now. Jobs: There are opportunities at the Keg’s 4th Avenue, South Pointe, and Crowfoot restaurants for several positions, including cooks, servers, and dishwashers.

There are opportunities at the Keg’s 4th Avenue, South Pointe, and Crowfoot restaurants for several positions, including cooks, servers, and dishwashers. Perks: Benefits for hourly workers include 40% off food at any Keg location (for you and up to three friends!), staff events, and health benefits for those working over 30 hours a week.

Who: Safeway is a well-known Canadian supermarket with 183 full-service stores in western Canada. It is owned by the country’s largest supermarket chain, Sobeys.

Safeway is a well-known Canadian supermarket with 183 full-service stores in western Canada. It is owned by the country’s largest supermarket chain, Sobeys. Jobs: Safeway is currently hiring for 38 roles in its Calgary stores, including Deli Clerks, Cashiers, Cake Decorators, Coffee Bar Servers, Pharmacists, Bakers, and more.

Safeway is currently hiring for 38 roles in its Calgary stores, including Deli Clerks, Cashiers, Cake Decorators, Coffee Bar Servers, Pharmacists, Bakers, and more. Perks: Perks include prescription drug and dental coverage, vision care, paid time off for vacation, sick leave and company-recognized holidays, and an Employee Association for leisure-time activities at a discount.

Who: The University of Calgary is the city’s largest university, spread across five campuses, and home to thousands of employees.

The University of Calgary is the city’s largest university, spread across five campuses, and home to thousands of employees. Jobs: The jobs page on the U of C’s website currently shows a whopping 168 positions available for application, with job titles spanning Dean: Faculty of Arts, Canada Excellence Research Chair – Quantum Interfaces, Lab Technician: Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering – Schulich School of Engineering, Research Assistant – Faculty of Social Work, Documentation Clerk: Dean’s Office – Faculty of Graduate Studies and more.

The jobs page on the U of C’s website currently shows a whopping 168 positions available for application, with job titles spanning Dean: Faculty of Arts, Canada Excellence Research Chair – Quantum Interfaces, Lab Technician: Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering – Schulich School of Engineering, Research Assistant – Faculty of Social Work, Documentation Clerk: Dean’s Office – Faculty of Graduate Studies and more. Perks: Perks vary by department; more information is available here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Float (@floatcardhq)

Who: Float is one of Canada’s fastest-growing fintech companies. Float offers Visa-issued cards that integrate directly with a company bank account, meaning no personal guarantees by CEOs or out-of-pocket spending by employees needed. The platform also offers intuitive software that streamlines backend paperwork and full control over how spending is distributed between employees and teams, helping companies manage and grow how they want.

Float is one of Canada’s fastest-growing fintech companies. Float offers Visa-issued cards that integrate directly with a company bank account, meaning no personal guarantees by CEOs or out-of-pocket spending by employees needed. The platform also offers intuitive software that streamlines backend paperwork and full control over how spending is distributed between employees and teams, helping companies manage and grow how they want. Jobs: Float is currently hiring for a Marketing Designer (Remote), Product Designer – Growth (Remote), and additional positions. To learn more about the company’s open positions, visit the careers page.

Float is currently hiring for a Marketing Designer (Remote), Product Designer – Growth (Remote), and additional positions. To learn more about the company’s open positions, visit the careers page. Perks: Members of the Float team enjoy competitive compensation and benefits, education and learning stipend for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YMCA Calgary (@ymcacalgary)

Who: Calgary boasts two of the largest YMCA facilities in the entire world (along with several other smaller locations) and features a wide range of roles for potential applicants to fill.

Calgary boasts two of the largest YMCA facilities in the entire world (along with several other smaller locations) and features a wide range of roles for potential applicants to fill. Jobs: Calgary YMCA is currently hiring for 20 positions, including Camp Chief Hector Summer Camp Staff, Kitchen Lead, Lifeguard & Swim Instructor, and Manager – Capital Projects and Procurement, among others.

Calgary YMCA is currently hiring for 20 positions, including Camp Chief Hector Summer Camp Staff, Kitchen Lead, Lifeguard & Swim Instructor, and Manager – Capital Projects and Procurement, among others. Perks: Perks include a complimentary membership, health and dental benefits, pension plans, program discounts, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Commit (@commitdev)

Who: Commit is the first professional network founded by software developers that puts the career needs of Startup Engineers first. It’s a collaborative, remote community with life-long peer-to-peer support, personalized career development, and unique access to startup opportunities. Until now, your growth as a Startup Engineer was dependent on where you lived – Commit changed that.

Commit is the first professional network founded by software developers that puts the career needs of Startup Engineers first. It’s a collaborative, remote community with life-long peer-to-peer support, personalized career development, and unique access to startup opportunities. Until now, your growth as a Startup Engineer was dependent on where you lived – Commit changed that. Jobs: Commit is seeking applicants for full-time remote roles, including Senior Full-Stack Developer and Content Writer. To learn more about available jobs at Commit, visit the careers page, or, if you’re a software engineer looking for a new start-up role, learn more about Commit’s Engineering Partner Program.

Commit is seeking applicants for full-time remote roles, including Senior Full-Stack Developer and Content Writer. To learn more about available jobs at Commit, visit the careers page, or, if you’re a software engineer looking for a new start-up role, learn more about Commit’s Engineering Partner Program. Perks: Commit is a completely remote company (no offices), distributed coast-to-coast. The remote-first model enables Commit to offer flexible hours and provide leading benefits and compensation packages. Commit’s culture is product-led and the team is passionate about doing what’s right for the engineer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humi (@gethumi)

Who: Humi is Canada’s leading HR, payroll, and benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses across Canada. A company filled with builders and boundary-pushers, Humi is focused on building the tools to help Canadian organizations foster their greatest asset: their employees.

Humi is Canada’s leading HR, payroll, and benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses across Canada. A company filled with builders and boundary-pushers, Humi is focused on building the tools to help Canadian organizations foster their greatest asset: their employees. Jobs: Humi is currently looking for a Payroll Services Associate (Remote), Product Manager – Full Stack Developer, PHP (Remote), Senior Mobile Software Engineer (Remote), Client Support Associate, and additional positions. To learn more about these and other available roles, visit the company’s careers page.

Humi is currently looking for a Payroll Services Associate (Remote), Product Manager – Full Stack Developer, PHP (Remote), Senior Mobile Software Engineer (Remote), Client Support Associate, and additional positions. To learn more about these and other available roles, visit the company’s careers page. Perks: Humi’s newest perk features long(er) weekends, every weekend. All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays. It’s a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi takes the mental health and wellness of its “Humigos” seriously and offers extended employee and family assistance program services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NDAX (@ndax.io)