Netflix Canada launches website showing its filming locations in Alberta

Netflix Canada has launched a new website to connect fans with the many films and TV shows shot across the country, including a series done in Alberta.

Netflix in Your Neighbourhood will allow users to search for filming locations by searching for a film or series title or by province. The website will also feature directions to filming locations.

Black Summer is listed for Alberta, with production of the series taking place in Calgary, Cochrane, Irricana, Morley, and Beiseker.

You can even check out some of the landmarks and locations where filming was done, making for a perfect trip for film fans.

“Netflix in Your Neighbourhood provides a window into some of the Canadian cities and towns that have enriched our films and series, and captivated audiences worldwide,” said Lindsey Scully, Netflix Canada’s head of PR.

“We’ve filmed hundreds of productions across Canada and the site will feature some current highlights, as well as select new titles, once they are released.”

According to Netflix, the company has filmed tons of content in Canada, in locations all across the country, from Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, to Snug Cove, British Columbia. Some Netflix original fan favourites are well known for their Canadian backgrounds. The Umbrella Academy was filmed in the streets of Toronto, and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was shot in Vancouver.

With files from Brooke Taylor