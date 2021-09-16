See ya next year: Edmonton Comic Expo cancelled due to COVID-19

The Edmonton Comic Expo has cancelled its October event, a day after the province announced new COVID-19 health measures.

The expo made the announcement on its website and social media.

“In response to yesterday’s provincial announcements and in line with our commitment to your safety, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo 2021,” the announcement stated.

It says those with tickets for this year’s show can transfer their tickets to 2022 or request a refund.

“Fandom unites us. Let’s stick together as a community, stay safe, and look after each other. We’ll see you in 2022,” the expo added.

The 2021 Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo was set to run from October 1 to October 3.

Next year’s expo is set for September 16 to 18, 2022.