City of Edmonton adopts the province's vaccine passport program
If you are heading to a city facility on Monday, better find those vaccination papers. The City of Edmonton has announced it will adhere to the province’s vaccine passport program.
It will come into effect on Monday, September 20, and will require anyone attending a city facility to produce proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken up to 72 hours prior to entering the facility.
The city says from September 20 to October 25, proof of a single dose is considered acceptable as long as the dose was given more than two weeks before the time of entry.
Tests must be privately paid COVID-19 PCR or rapid tests completed within 72 hours before accessing a program or service.
Tests must not be from Alberta Health Services or Alberta Precision Laboratories.
The city is advising people to show up a little earlier than usual during the initial rollout of the program as employees will review patrons’ vaccination status or negative test.
The Restrictions Exemption Program was announced on Wednesday night, outlining a string of restrictions that businesses will be exempt from if they opt to make customers show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken up to 72 hours prior.