Heading to the Edmonton Elks game on Saturday night? If so, the team has made a recent adjustment to its COVID-19 policy you may want to check out.

The Elks say in response to recent health measures enacted by the Government of Alberta, new requirements are on the way.

All fans 12 and older will be required to provide one of the following upon arrival at Commonwealth Stadium:

Proof of a minimum of one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Approved forms of proof include Alberta (or other province’s) online health records (screenshot or web-based) or official documentation from your vaccination appointment. Official documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result (PCR or rapid antigen) within 48 hours of game time (test dated no older than 7:45 pm MT on Thursday, September 16).



The Elks note that employees may ask fans to provide photo ID along with proof of vaccination or a negative test result.

“We would like to thank our fans for their understanding and cooperation as we implement these new safety measures,” said Elks President and CEO Chris Presson in a news release.

“We’re sure our fans will rise to the occasion again this weekend, as we collectively do what’s right for our football family and the broader community.”

The Elks previously stated that it would require fans to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative test starting in October.

The Elks face off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Commonwealth Stadium at 7:45 pm Saturday.