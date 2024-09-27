VentureJobs

Municipalities near Calgary are hiring and some jobs pay over $100K

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
Sep 27 2024, 7:12 pm
If you’re looking for a change of pace from Calgary’s busy city life, why not consider moving to one of the nearby municipalities?

Several municipalities close to Calgary are hiring for a range of jobs that require a variety of expertise. Whether you’re interested in working in engineering, recreation, or administration, there’s a position for you. Some of the roles even pay over $100,000.

Here are some of the municipalities that are hiring right now.

High River

 

What: High River is a town known for its beautiful countryside and breathtaking views. It’s so picturesque that it even became one of the main filming locations for Canada’s popular TV show Heartland.

Jobs: The Town of High River is currently hiring for seven positions, including a lifeguard, aquafit instructor, and an administrative assistant.

More: To learn more and start your application, click here.

Canmore

What: Canmore is a popular town nestled away in the Rocky Mountains. If you’re looking to work somewhere where you can easily get to a hike on your days off, then this is the place for you.

Jobs: The Town of Canmore is hiring for seven jobs, including several part-time and full-time roles.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

Airdrie

 

What: Just north of Calgary, Airdrie’s elevation makes it the highest city in Canada. With a population of just over 85,000, Airdrie is the perfect place to start a new career if you’re looking for a quieter area to work in.

Jobs: The City of Airdrie is hiring for six jobs this month, including a municipal engineer and a parks operation crew leader.

More: To learn more and apply, check out the list of jobs here.

Okotoks

 

What: Okotoks is the quaint community just south of Calgary known for its namesake, the “Big Rock.” It’s a great place to work if you want to stay close to Calgary, as it’s just a 15-minute drive away.

Jobs: The Town of Okotoks is currently accepting applications for five positions, including a facilities operator, a skating instructor, and a safety codes operator.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

Chestermere

What: If you’re looking to work in a vibrant small town, Chestermere could be the perfect place to put down some new roots. It surrounds the beloved Chestermere Lake and is mainly a commuter town, so you’ll be able to find some more peace and quiet working in this neighbourhood.

Jobs: The City of Chestermere is hiring for two positions. They are looking for a utilities technical engineer and a landscape coordinator.

More: To learn more about the roles, click here.

Strathmore

What: Strathmore is known for hosting its annual Stampede, which perfectly captures the western essence of Alberta. It’s just a short distance east of Calgary, and you could even commute to work if you don’t mind the 40-minute drive.

Jobs: There are three jobs available in the Town of Strathmore. The positions available are a customer care clerk, a senior lifeguard, and a lifeguard.

More: To learn more about the positions and apply, click here.

Banff

 

What: Banff is a breathtaking mountain town that brings in visitors from far and wide. It’s known across the globe as a top place to visit. So, if you want a chance to live in a destination town, this could be the place to find a new job.

Jobs: Banff is hiring for 10 jobs across its administration, fire, and operations departments.

More: To learn more about the available positions, click here.

