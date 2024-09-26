14 companies hiring for hundreds of jobs in Calgary this October

If you’re looking for a change this fall, you’re in luck. There are tons of jobs available at 14 major companies across Calgary for you to kickstart a new career.

Whether your expertise is in engineering, healthcare, or even animals, there’s bound to be a job for you at one of these companies. So, update your resumes and write a killer cover letter if any of these places catch your eye.

Who: The City of Calgary is responsible for ensuring the smooth operation of our city’s daily operations, including a variety of services, programs, and events. Jobs are available across a range of departments, so you’re sure to find something suited to your skills!

Jobs: Right now, the City of Calgary is hiring for over 70 jobs, from opportunities in its administrative and business services to its public safety and regulatory units.

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.

Atco

Who: Atco is an engineering, logistics, and energy holding company that provides integrated housing and infrastructure solutions. The company offers diverse services, and jobs are available across departments, from engineering to corporate function roles.

Jobs: Nine jobs are currently available in Calgary that could be perfect for your expertise. They are even hiring for student internships.

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.

Alberta Health Services

Who: Alberta Health Services is the provincial health agency responsible for supporting the health of all Albertans. Operating across the province, this company offers plenty of opportunities for career growth.

Jobs: Over 150 jobs are currently open in Calgary, ranging from entry-level positions to lead medical practitioners.

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.

Pet Valu

Who: Pet Valu is the perfect place for people to incorporate their love of animals into their work. As a leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, this company operates around 600 stores nationwide.

Jobs: There are currently only two jobs available. So, if you’re eager to work here, you better be quick with your application!

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.

Enmax

Who: Enmax is a Calgary-based energy solutions company that operates three business units: a regulated wires company, a competitive power generator, and an energy retailer.

Jobs: Enmax is currently hiring for six positions, including a computer draftsperson and an internal audit specialist.

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation

Who: If you’re a sports fanatic, then the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation is the perfect place for you. The company is hiring for various roles, and this could be your chance to turn your love of sports into a fruitful career.

Jobs: Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation is hiring for 13 positions, including pastry chefs and community engagement coordinators.

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.

Bath & Body Works

Who: Bath & Body Works is one of the most popular stores for personal care and home fragrance. Originally founded in the US, the retail company became a global phenomenon and now has many stores across Canada.

Jobs: Bath & Body Works is hiring for two retail seasonal sales associates. One is at the South Centre Mall, and the other is at Cross Iron Mills.

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.

Loblaws

Who: Loblaws is the notorious Canadian retailer that offers consumers “high-quality products that are budget-friendly and focus on local and sustainable sources.”

Jobs: There are 34 positions open at various Loblaws stores across the city.

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.

WestJet

Who: WestJet has been one of Canada’s leading airline services since it opened in 1996. With flights across the world, this company offers a unique chance to make international travel a key part of your working week.

Jobs: WestJet is hiring for a cabin crew member, safety advisor, product manager, and more.

More: To learn the full list of the 20 available jobs, click here.

SAIT Polytechnic

Who: The Southern Alberta Institute of Technology is a hub for creative minds interested in technology, trades and business. As one of the major post-secondary institutions in the city, this spot is the perfect place to grow your career.

Jobs: There are currently 23 positions available across the academic, corporate, people and culture, and external relations departments.

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.

Earls

Who: Earls is a Canadian restaurant chain founded by a father and son duo with over 70 locations across North America. This company is the perfect place to work if you want a chance to join a family-led business.

Jobs: Earls is hiring for various roles in its Calgary locations, including shift manager, sous chef, and host.

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.

YMCA

Who: The YMCA has been around since 1902 and is a vibrant charity that offers a wealth of wellness programs for children, adolescents, and adults. If you enjoy an active lifestyle and want to incorporate this into your professional career, apply for one of the many job openings here!

Jobs: There are eight jobs open across Calgary, including childhood educators and a sports referee.

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.

Cactus Club

Who: Cactus Club is one of the quintessential Canadian restaurant chains for casual fine dining. It offers “the best in global cuisine using local, fresh ingredients served in a vibrant, contemporary setting.” If you’re interested in working in the culinary world, this could be the perfect place to start.

Jobs: Cactus Club is hiring for a range of positions in the front and back of house.

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.

Bank of Montreal

Who: BMO is one of the leading banks in North America, providing banking services to 13 million people. If you’ve always wanted to break into the banking world, why not start with one of the positions here?

Jobs: BMO is hiring for 14 jobs in Calgary, with roles in the sales department and the customer solutions unit.

More: To learn more about the available jobs, click here.