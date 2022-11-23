The MS Calgary Whisky Festival is officially returning for an in-person event after a two-year hiatus.

The popular and much-missed tasting event will feature 40 vendors and over 300 whisky varieties to try. The proceeds from the event will support the MS Society of Canada and the 90,000 Canadians with multiple sclerosis.

Held on January 19, 2023, at the Jack Singer Concert Hall, this will mark the 10th year for the boozy event.

“After several years apart, we are thrilled to be back in person for this year’s MS Calgary Whisky Festival,” said Meredith Bongers, Senior Director, Community with the MS Society of Canada, in a media release.

“This event is all about connection, and we are looking forward to re-connecting in a room filled with those supporting the MS community in Calgary and beyond. Events like the MS Calgary Whisky Festival are vital for us to continue both our program and service delivery and ground-breaking research into a world free of MS.”

There will be plenty of whiskeys to try, snacks to eat, and master classes in everything from fermentation to distilling.

General admission and VIP tickets to this event are on sale now.

MS Calgary Whisky Festival

When: January 19, 2023, at 7 pm

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall Lobby Arts Commons – 205 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Starting at $95

